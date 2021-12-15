The Met, NYU to Require Them Starting Next Year – Gadget Clock





The Metropolitan Opera is adding its name to what will likely be a growing list of entities requiring COVID-19 booster shots for attendance at indoor events ranging from the world of entertainment to academia and elsewhere.

Starting Jan. 17, the Met will mandate COVID boosters for all eligible to receive them and restrict entry to anyone eligible who hasn’t yet gotten one. Those not yet eligible will still be able to go inside but must receive the booster shortly after becoming eligible, the Met said. It’s not clear how the latter would be tracked.

The Met’s Wednesday announcement comes a day after NYU issued the same declaration for eligible students and staff for the spring semester. Connecticut’s Wesleyan University will require the same starting in mid-January.

And while boosters aren’t a component of New York City’s current vaccine mandates or the looming one for the private sector, the concept isn’t off the table.

This doesn’t mean the definition of fully vaccinated has changed and the CDC says it won’t — but it most certainly recommends the added protection for everyone.

According to the Met, those who aren’t eligible for boosters until after January 17 will get a two-week grace period to schedule and receive it once they become eligible. Once those two weeks have passed anyone not in compliance won’t be permitted into the Opera.

Recipients of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are eligible for boosters six months after their second dose. Johnson & Johnson recipients are eligible two months after their single-dose regimen. The Met says it will adjust its booster policy for other vaccines like AstraZeneca once the CDC releases guidelines for them.

It said it was announcing the action Wednesday in anticipation of the wider spread of the highly infectious omicron variant rapidly overtaking the country and globe. It reviewed the policy with various employee unions before announcing the news.

“We want everyone who enters our opera house to feel safe,” Met General Manager Peter Gelb said in a statement. “We worked hard to reopen in September, and we’re certainly not giving up now. I’m confident that our employees know this action is in their best interests and that our audiences will be in agreement, too.”

Audience members have been required to be fully vaccinated to enter the Met since that September reopening and a mandatory employee vaccine policy took effect over the summer.

Face masks will still be required at all times inside the Met regardless of vaccination status, except when eating or drinking in designated areas, Gelb said.