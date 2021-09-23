The meteorological department has forecast torrential rains in parts of northern India, including Delhi

Heavy rains are falling in Delhi-NCR immediately after the meteorological department’s alert. It is raining in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad along with South Delhi. The rains had disrupted traffic in many parts of Delhi. The meteorological department had forecast light showers at South Delhi, South East Delhi, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajaund, Asandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Hisar and Gohana. The weather in Delhi turned pleasant after late evening rains. In the evening people were returning home from the office. It started raining at that time. The rains have caused traffic jams in many places. It is raining heavily on Delhi’s Humayun Road, Mandi House is also raining heavily

Meteorological Department Yellow WarningThe meteorological department today issued a warning of torrential rains in several states. A yellow alert has been issued for East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan and Gujarat. The meteorological department has forecast light to moderate rains in these states till September 26. According to the meteorological department, parts of West Bengal and Odisha are likely to receive rains.

Heavy rains in RajasthanThe blessings of monsoon continue in Rajasthan. Even in the month of Ashwin, the action of Megha remains. Therefore, the weather remains pleasant in many districts of the state. The latest situation is that Sirohi, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Barmer districts have received torrential rains at different places and in one or two places. Mount Abu in East Rajasthan received maximum rainfall of 110 mm, while West Rajasthan received 130 mm of rainfall at Nokh, Jaisalmer.

Warning of torrential rains in RajasthanHeavy rains are expected in Rajasthan and many parts of Gujarat for the next three days. The IMD has forecast rains in several states of the country, including Uttar Pradesh and MP. The meteorological department said heavy rains were also expected in Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Kolkata.