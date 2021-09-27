The Mets Learn a Reset Takes Over a Year
In the end, the Mets lost so eccentrically that their elimination from playoff contention was a consideration. The Mets won their fifth consecutive season without a playoff berth when they lost to the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night. This is their 33rd defeat in 50 matches since the end of July.
“I wouldn’t say we didn’t go down without a fight,” outfielder Michael Conforto told reporters in a video news conference. “I wouldn’t say that. I think we fought; we didn’t win. But our people – we fight every day.”
fair enough; No one would suggest that the Mets didn’t try. But anyone can try. It also took talent, mind, and luck to win, and other teams had more than the Mets.
This includes the Brewers, their host for Elimination Night, who have eloped with the National League Central to secure their fourth consecutive postseason berth. The Mets have never had a streak of playoff appearances for more than two years, and would certainly love to pluck the Brewers’ young architect, David Stearns, to run their baseball operations.
But alas, Stearns has a contract with a stable, well-run organization in Milwaukee. The Mets organization still aspires to those traits. As the Mets struggled to make the most of the elite youth pitching that took them to the 2015 World Series, Stearns and the Brewers developed it enough to score a deep run this October.
For the Mets, of course, that pennant run was as good as it got. Two of his prized starts, Jack Wheeler and Steven Matz, have had strong, healthy seasons since the mid-2010s – but that no longer works for the Mets. Right-handers Jacob DeGrom and Noah Syndergaard do, but mainly as Phantoms.
DeGrom’s stat line this season reads like a fantasy for a high-leveraged reliever: 92 innings, 146 strikeouts and a 1.05 ERA. compiled the . His hand could not withstand the pressure of repeatedly hitting fastballs at 99 mph.
With Velocity, more heat can often mean less time on the mound—a lesson Syndergaard has learned, painfully, lost to Tommy John surgery in his second season. Syndergaard and deGrom may return sometime in the final week of the season, but it will be too late to help the Mets make the playoffs.
The team’s fate, missing the postseason, seemed unlikely on July 31, when the Mets were 56–48 and held a five-game lead in the NL East. A week later they had completely lost that lead, and were nine games out of first place when they finished on Saturday, a season high. Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep of the Mets on Sunday.
The Atlanta Braves lead the division, partly because their general manager, Alex Anthopoulos, acted aggressively in the business market in July.
Like the Mets with deGrom, the Braves lost their best player to an injury in mid-July. But when outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. tore his right anterior cruciate ligament, the Braves knew he was done for the season and traded for four outfielders: Jock Pedersen, Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario and George Soler.
The Mets lacked clarity on deGrom’s position and added a starter, Rich Hill, to the rotation. Hill has pitched well, and infielder Javier Baez, the Mets’ biggest July trade acquisition, has been on a tear as he auditions for a new contract in September. But the Mets haven’t helped themselves enough, as manager Luis Rojas suggested after Saturday’s loss.
“We played wrong in the second half, we made mistakes like we did in the first half,” Rojas said. “The pitching was not the same, not like the first half. We hit a little bit, but the schedule was different. We ran into teams that are gaining momentum, who have done well on the time limit to boost their offense. “
Rojas faces an uncertain future as Mets new owner Steven A. Cohen, along with team president Sandy Alderson, searches again – for a baseball operations leader. After an embarrassing episode involving Jared Porter and Jack Scott, it will be a momentous task for Cohen. Porter was fired as general manager in January for sending dozens of lewd and explicit text messages to a female reporter while working for another team, and Scott, his acting replacement, was placed on administrative leave this month, When he was arrested for driving. while drunk.
Maybe Cohen’s wealth and drive could attract a skilled veteran executive like Theo Epstein or Billy Bean to Citi Field. Maybe his impulsive tweets – and the organizational dysfunction that has plagued Wilpons – will make the job less appealing than Cohen thought.
Though it shakes, the Mets will have to determine why so many hitters, including Conforto, Francisco Lindor, James McCann, Jeff McNeil and Dom Smith, underperformed expectations in 2021. Apart from the bullpen and a few other players – starter Marcus Strowman, first baseman Pete Alonso, fielder Jonathan Willer – no one remained healthy and gave the Mets what they wanted.
“We have great players,” Conforto said. “A tough year doesn’t define these people.”
Say this to the Mets: They never lack confidence. But after another tough year, you have to wonder how great those players really are, and who will be assigned to improve them.
#Mets #Learn #Reset #Takes #Year
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.