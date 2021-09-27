The Mets Learn a Reset Takes Over a Year

In the end, the Mets lost so eccentrically that their elimination from playoff contention was a consideration. The Mets won their fifth consecutive season without a playoff berth when they lost to the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night. This is their 33rd defeat in 50 matches since the end of July.

“I wouldn’t say we didn’t go down without a fight,” outfielder Michael Conforto told reporters in a video news conference. “I wouldn’t say that. I think we fought; we didn’t win. But our people – we fight every day.”

fair enough; No one would suggest that the Mets didn’t try. But anyone can try. It also took talent, mind, and luck to win, and other teams had more than the Mets.

This includes the Brewers, their host for Elimination Night, who have eloped with the National League Central to secure their fourth consecutive postseason berth. The Mets have never had a streak of playoff appearances for more than two years, and would certainly love to pluck the Brewers’ young architect, David Stearns, to run their baseball operations.