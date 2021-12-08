The Mi-17V-5 helicopter, believed to be extremely powerful, was carrying CDS Rawat along with his crew; know everything about him

The MI-17 V5 helicopter is one of the most powerful helicopters used by the Indian Defense Forces. It is manufactured by a Russian company.

The Mi-17V-5 helicopter of the Air Force, which crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, is considered one of the best military helicopters in the world. CDS Bipin Rawat was aboard with his crew in this Russian-made helicopter.

PM also uses- This helicopter is one of the most powerful helicopters used by the Indian Defense Forces. It is capable of flying in any weather and terrain. Equipped with the latest technology, this helicopter is used for travels from PM to President. This helicopter is considered quite safe in the eyes of defense experts. In such a situation, due to which the helicopter crashed, it will be known only after investigation.

Manufacture in Russia: This Russian-made helicopter is one of the latest versions of military transport helicopters existing around the world. It is part of the Mi-8/17 series of Russian origin. The Indian government in 2008 signed a contract with a Russian company for 80 Mi-17 V5 helicopters at a cost of US$1.3 billion. The first of these helicopters was delivered to India in 2013. Whereas the last batch came in 2018.

Multiple versions available- There are several variants of this helicopter, including a 36-seat one for carrying troops, one for transporting cargo, and a version with an emergency flotation system. The helicopter is operated by a three-member crew comprising a pilot, co-pilot and flight engineer.

Here are the features- This helicopter can fly at a maximum speed of 250 kmph and cruise speed of 230 kmph. While its main fuel tank has a range of 675 km, with two auxiliary fuel tanks it can fly up to 1,180 km. It can carry a maximum load of up to 4,000 kg.

Here it is used- It is used for escorting troops, transporting weapons, fire support, escort, patrol and search-and-rescue missions. The maximum takeoff weight of the helicopter is 13,000 kg. It is capable of carrying 36 armed soldiers at a time. The glass cockpit of the Mi-17V-5 is equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, including four multifunction displays, night-vision equipment, an on-board weather radar and an autopilot system.