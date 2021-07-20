The Milwaukee Bucks Win the N.B.A. Championship

MILWAUKEE – Half a century ago, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – a young goliath then known as Lew Alcindor – led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship. For decades, that was the only time the franchise had reached this height.

That is to say until now.

On Tuesday night, the Bucks wrapped up their comeback to greatness. They are once again led by a monster with unique skills, this one, a 26-year-old Greek player nicknamed the Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo. On his home turf, Milwaukee beat the Phoenix Suns, 105-98, in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win his second championship and end a grueling NBA season of injuries and disruption from the coronavirus pandemic.

“It should make every person, every child, anyone in the world to believe in their dreams,” said a jubilant Antetokounmpo, who is also of Nigerian descent, after the game. He added: “I hope I give people around the world, Africa, Europe, give them hope that it can be done. Eight and a half years ago, before entering the league, I had no idea where my next meal would come from. My mom used to sell stuff on the streets.

Antetokounmpo had one of the greatest performances in NBA Finals history, scoring 50 points – a career high in the playoffs – and adding 14 rebounds. As he has done for most of his career, Antetokounmpo made his way to the basket using a range of rotational movements and brute force. Even from the free throw line, where he struggled, he was nearly perfect, at 17 for 19. He was also a defensive force, blocking five shots. By the time the final buzzer sounded, there was no doubt who would be named the series’ Most Valuable Player.