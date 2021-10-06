The Modi government has given a big gift to transgender people. Now the cost of gender reassignment will also be available under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Highlights In addition to providing medical cover to transgender people, it can also be used for gender reassignment surgery.

Ayushman Yojana is also mentioned in political rhetoric.

Provision of Rs.500 crore in the Five Year Plan for the development of transgender people

New Delhi

New rules have been added to the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Now under this, in addition to medical protection for transgender people, it can also be used for gender reassignment surgery. PM Modi often mentions this scheme in his speeches. This scheme is also known as Prime Minister’s Public Health Scheme.

Transgender people can change their gender

Under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Yojana (BPL) cardholders, all private and government hospitals have an insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per annum for treatment. The benefits of this insurance will now reach transgender people under the government’s new scheme SMILE. Transgender people can now take advantage of this if they want to change their gender. So far this operation has come at a huge cost.

Budget for transgender development

“The new scheme covers five different topics: education, health, skills development, rehabilitation and economic relations,” R Subramaniam, secretary at the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, told our Associated Economic Times. Work is being done on a package under Ayushman Bharat for the health of transgender people. This will include necessary surgery and medical assistance for transgender people.

The Smile scheme is starting from 12th October

The Ministry of Social Justice will launch support for marginalized individuals for the Livelihoods and Initiatives (SMILE) scheme on October 12. Under this, insurance for transgender surgery and medical assistance will also be provided. Explain that the Central Government has allocated Rs. 500 crore for the welfare and upliftment of transgender people in the Five Year Plan.

Prime Minister Modi’s favorite scheme

PM Modi often mentions this scheme. Ayushman Yojana is also mentioned in political rhetoric. The scheme has been implemented in every BJP-ruled state, but there are many states where there is no BJP government, people do not get the benefit of it. Prime Minister Modi often targets the opposition on this issue. The Ayushman Bharat Yojana provides health insurance to 10 crore poor, deprived and vulnerable families in the country. Under this scheme, these families i.e. 50 crore people get health insurance up to Rs. 5 lakhs per annum. However, to take advantage of this plan, you must have certain qualifications.