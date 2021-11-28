The Modi government warned people about Elon Musk’s Starlink Internet – do not take services; Know why Union Government says Elon Musk-backed company Starlink Internet is not a licensee; asks co to refrain from booking satellite internet services Know the reason

It has been learned that Starlink has commenced pre-sale/booking of satellite based Starlink Internet services in India, the department said in a statement.

The Central Government has said that Starlink Internet Services does not have a license to provide satellite based Internet services in India. Making this clear, the government on Friday (November 26, 2021) warned people against subscribing to the services of Elon Musk’s company shown in advertisements.

The DoT asked Starlink to comply with the regulatory framework for offering satellite-based communication services and prohibit booking of satellite internet services or providing services in India “with immediate effect”.

Starlink Internet Services is a division of billionaire Musk’s SpaceX aerospace company. Starlink had registered its business in India on November 1. It has started advertising, and according to the government, it has started pre-selling its service.

When news agency Reuters contacted Starlink about the entire issue over e-mail, the reply was “no comment for now”.

A growing number of companies around the world are launching small satellites as part of Earth-orbiting networks to provide low-latency broadband Internet services around the world. Especially with a focus on remote areas where terrestrial Internet infrastructure struggles to reach.