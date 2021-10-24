the moon is hidden in the clouds reaction started coming on social media

On one hand the women looked worried for the sight of the moon, while on the other hand the people enjoying the cricket match also faced problems.

where did the moon appear

The moon could be seen in many districts of Uttar Pradesh due to clear weather. The auspicious time of worship of Karva Chauth was being told from 6.55 to 8.51 in the evening, in most states, moon sightings were seen during this time. Apart from Uttar Pradesh, in many states including Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, women broke the fast by having darshan.

#WATCH Assam: Women celebrate Karva Chauth after moon sighting in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/Sxyqq4jhws — ANI_HindiNews (@AHhindinews) October 24, 2021

Twitter user Rohit Chalwadi (@Rohit72189999) wrote that the women’s circle, along with husbands, pray for Team India too.

Frustonio Angronio (@furious_fella) wrote with the hashtag noida that it is raining here.

What is the importance of Karva Chauth

Karva Chauth fasting is observed by married women for their husband’s long life and happy married life. This time this fast fell on 24th October. On this day women observe a Nirjala fast and after moonrise they break the fast after seeing the moon. In this fast, worship is done in the evening with the law. After which it is considered very necessary to listen to the fast story. It is believed that by reading this story one gets eternal good fortune.

karva chauth auspicious time

Chaturthi Tithi starts: 24th October starting at 3:02 am

Chaturthi date ends: 25 October till 5:43 am

Auspicious time for worship: October 24, 2021 from 6.55 pm to 8.51 pm

Moonrise time: 7:51 pm will be

beliefs related to karva chauth

On the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month, married women observe Nirjala fast with the wish of their husband’s long life. This fast is considered a symbol of good luck, happiness and prosperity. On this day the fast should worship Shiva family and Lord Ganapati.

karva chauth puja

On this day, married women should get up before sunrise and wear clean clothes after retiring from bathing. Then clean the temple of the house. Then take a vow of fasting. Women can take the resolution of fasting on Karva Chauth through this mantra- ‘Mum Sukhsaubhagya Putrapatridi Susthira Shree Pratye Karka Chaturthi Vratamahan Karishye’. If you want, you can make a picture of Maa Karva and Syahu at the place of worship or you can also use the calendar brought from the market for worship.