The morale of the Indian players team management coaches and hockey captains is high-…So Kya Tokyo Phir Banega Witness the Return of Indian Hockey!

Rajendra Sajwan

When the Indian men’s hockey team started its campaign by defeating New Zealand in the opening match of Tokyo Olympics 2020, hardly anyone would have thought that this team would be able to travel to the semi-finals. But when Australia stunned the Indian players and hockey lovers by 7-1 in the next match, it seemed that all the predictions and claims being made about this helpless team were a bundle of lies and perhaps the Tokyo Olympics was the end of Indian hockey. There is going to be a cemetery. A similar opinion was also being formed regarding women’s hockey. But the women followed the men’s team and achieved such a feat like never before.

It is a big success for both the teams to reach the semi-finals, but with 100% fitness, the European teams can be called the beginning of a new era. If the men’s team is still playing the semi-finals of the Olympics after being trampled by Australia, then it is really a surprise performance. Even after losing by such a huge goal difference on the big stage, if a team can change its position and win four matches in a row, why can’t it win a medal? Seeing the pace, stagnation and eventual opportunism with which the Indian players beat Great Britain in the quarter-finals after beating Spain, Argentina, Japan, it is hard to believe that this is the same team that laid down arms against the Kangaroos.

The morale of the Indian players, team management, coaches and hockey captains is high. So high that perhaps Australia or any other team can panic before taking on India. Remind them that 57 years ago this same Tokyo city saw the might of Indian hockey. Then we became champions by defeating the big giants. When our players arrived in the capital of Japan in 1964, the lava of revenge was erupting inside them. His one and only goal was to settle the account with Pakistan at any cost and get back the title he had lost at the Rome Olympics four years ago.

Before independence, India had won three Olympic gold between 1932 and 36. After independence, India maintained its sovereignty in the Games of 1948, 52 and 56. Ultimately, Pakistan defeated India in the 1960 Rome Olympics for the first time and earned its first Olympic gold. But four years later, when the two traditional rivals came face to face, the Indian team led by Charanjit Singh paid off. The winning team included players like Haripal Kaushik, Shankar Laxman, Gurbux, Dharam Singh, Pirthipal, Mohinderlal, Rajinder Singh, Harbinder Singh, Udham Singh, Balbir Singh. In true sense India won its seventh and real gold in Tokyo. The eighth gold of the 1980s has been considered the award of the American Boycott.

Once again, the Indian Hockey team is in Tokyo and with the title win, it has been able to fall back to its glory. The only difference is that our arch rival Pakistan has not qualified and India has not been as strong as before. But if Indian players win medals, then India and Asian hockey can once again start their winning journey from Tokyo.

Even though we do not have champion players with the same sportsmanship as before and our record has also kept on deteriorating but if we are lucky to have our hockey again, then hockey in India can get the lost respect. Looking at the performance of the Indian team so far, goalkeeper Sreejesh is standing as a strong wall. The defense line is impeccable, the forwards are caught and goals are being scored from penalty corners. That means a balanced team is ready.

For the first time in the Olympics, it seems that Indian hockey has adapted itself. It's been 45 years playing on a fake grass field. So now there is no scope for any excuse. Just one medal can herald the return of Indian hockey. Maybe now or never!






