‘The Morning Show’ is a remake of itself. again.

Well. We’ve already heard of a “mysterious respiratory illness.” And then Corey notices an item on the news ticker: The family of Hannah, a young employee who slept with Mitch and later died of an overdose, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the network. And then perhaps the most ominous development happens, when a woman standing behind Corey sneezes and the episode ends with a giggle.

‘Are we going to ignore it?’

The shutdown caused the show’s writers, led by Kerry Ehrin, to go back and get everything working again.

“For a topical show that sees the world as it is, the question was, ‘Are we going to ignore this? said Michael Ellenberg, executive producer and chief executive of Media Race, the studio behind the series. It would be impossible, he decided.

“We had to address that, and so our first conversation was about how to do it. Kerry was adamant that we didn’t want to speculate about the future – how long the pandemic would last, will it end, What will it look like after that,” he said. “And so we quickly settled on the idea, let’s wind down the pandemic, when things are building up and have this bomb under the table all the time.”

Season 2 is set in the first three months of 2020. The virus has engulfed China and is slowly gathering strength to outdo the rest of the world. At the same time, a reckoning is coming for many of the characters, as they struggle with their identities and changing understandings of power, race and privilege inside and outside the work.

Angry that he has been assigned to host the presidential debate, Danny (Dason Terry), a show-within-the-show reporter, demands to know what it is – being gay? getting a tan? Which has hindered his career. Stella (Greta Lee), the blunt-spoken new president of UBA’s news division, who is Asian American, agonizes over whether she was hired as a token, even as she The street was subjected to Trump-style racial slurs about the coronavirus. Yanko Flores (Nestor Carbonell), the beloved Cuban American weatherman, is accused of appropriating indigenous culture after using the expression “spirit animal” on the air, and then attacked again when his apology is deemed inadequate. Considered to be honest.