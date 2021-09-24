‘The Most Beautiful Boy in the World’ Review: A Cautionary Tale
About 30 years ago I interviewed one-time child actor Bill Mumi, who was about 40 at the time. He played Will Robinson in “Lost in Space” when he was a child and is now enjoying a creatively prosperous adulthood. Which is not often the case with child actors. Citing himself and Jodie Foster, he insists that the only difference that makes a difference to him is preparation – professional training at a young age.
Growing up, Björn Andresen wanted to be a musician and spent time singing and playing. But his real fate was something he could not prepare for: film director Luchino Visconti chose him to play Tadzio, Visconti’s 1971 adaptation of Thomas Mann’s “Death in Venice” as Dirk Bogarde. For Eschenbach was unintentionally the angel of death. “
We meet Visconti early on in this often mesmerizing documentary directed by Christina Lindstrom and Christian Petrie. In archival footage, Visconti visits Stockholm. He says that he is looking for a teenage boy across Europe who embodies the perfection of Mann’s vision. This discovery would be considered very strange and possibly actionable today.
The one time he picked Bjorn—the audition reel in which he asks then-15-year-old Patti to waist, is unsettled—he was protective of her on set. However, after the film’s premiere, and the director’s announcement that Bjorn was “the most beautiful boy in the world”, it seemed that no one could shield him.
Certainly not his grandmother, who, according to Andresen, “wanted a celebrity to have a grandson.” Andresen is now in his sixties, with long hair and a beard that hides his face. He often wears shades to obscure the eyes, a color Visconti once repainted. After Bjorn over the course of a year or so, the film continues to star him. He memorably appears in the 2019 film “Midsummer,” though you’d never associate Tadzio with that horror film without studying his credits. In low-key scenes, he reveals his personal tragedies. He explores the disappearance of his beloved mother, recounts the death of one of his own children and makes a sad return to Tokyo, where, after “death”, he has imposed pop music stardom on him. .
It was there that his “bashonen” (a Japanese term for a young man’s quality of androgynous beauty) became a widespread cultural sensation. One sees Bjorn/Tadzio’s face and hair, or some minor variations of it, in the manga and anime to this day.
Andresen’s determination to rise above misfortune, and his hopes for himself, make this film nothing less than a total tragedy. But it’s an often shuddering cautionary tale.
not evaluated. In English, Swedish and Japanese with subtitles. Running time: 1 hour 33 minutes. in Theaters.
