‘The Most Beautiful Boy in the World’ Review: A Cautionary Tale

About 30 years ago I interviewed one-time child actor Bill Mumi, who was about 40 at the time. He played Will Robinson in “Lost in Space” when he was a child and is now enjoying a creatively prosperous adulthood. Which is not often the case with child actors. Citing himself and Jodie Foster, he insists that the only difference that makes a difference to him is preparation – professional training at a young age.

Growing up, Björn Andresen wanted to be a musician and spent time singing and playing. But his real fate was something he could not prepare for: film director Luchino Visconti chose him to play Tadzio, Visconti’s 1971 adaptation of Thomas Mann’s “Death in Venice” as Dirk Bogarde. For Eschenbach was unintentionally the angel of death. “

We meet Visconti early on in this often mesmerizing documentary directed by Christina Lindstrom and Christian Petrie. In archival footage, Visconti visits Stockholm. He says that he is looking for a teenage boy across Europe who embodies the perfection of Mann’s vision. This discovery would be considered very strange and possibly actionable today.