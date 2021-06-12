The most dangerous fly: The most dangerous fly TseTse found in Africa

It would probably not be wrong to call Africa the most biodiversity part of the world. From venomous snakes to primitive tribes who consider nature as their god, one gets to see more than one amazing sight here. Not only that, but Africa is the most dangerous fly in the world. This is such a dangerous fly that it is called a ‘killer’. This is Tsetse, also called Setsi and Tetsi. It is so toxic that it can even be dangerous to humans.

… then death occurs

In a conversation with Navbharat Times Online, business geophysicist Ratnesh Pandey said that the fly causes a type of sleep disorder called African sleep sickness. When it bites someone, it injects a parasite called trypanosoma into the body. It is so dangerous that if it is not treated in time, it can lead to death. A total of 21 species of seti flies are found in tropical and sub-tropical regions of Africa.



Drink human blood

The Setsy fly is commonly found in Central Africa between the Sahara and the Kalahari Desert. It lives by drinking the blood of humans and animals. Setsy fly is prevalent in about 37 countries in Africa. Sleep sickness in Africa is considered to be a very serious disease that is related to the nervous system and is marked by symptoms of meningoencephalitis. Changing behavior in symptoms such as sleep disturbances. Setty flies are responsible for many deaths in Africa every year.

Strange disease

The first stage of African sleeping sickness is fever, headache, itching and joint pain. It starts within one to three weeks after the cetacean fly bites. The second phase begins in a few weeks or months. These include confusion, poor coordination, numbness, and difficulty sleeping. The disease occurs regularly in 36 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. About 9,000 people died of the disease in 2010, compared to 34,000 in 1990. An estimated 30,000 people are currently infected in Africa.

If the disease is detected early, treatment is possible and the patient’s life can be saved. If the diagnosis is delayed, it proves to be dangerous and life threatening for the patient. Ratnesh explains that to avoid Setsi, researchers working in the fields in Africa use special suits.



Can pierce the skin

Its trunk is so strong that it can pierce the skin of antelope, buffalo and elephant. The Setsi fly is 8 to 15 mm in length and is reddish brown in color. The veins on its wings, shaped like an ax, make it different from other fish. In the quiet state, it folds its wings so that they completely overlap each other. In addition, the proboscis protruding from the front of the head of the cetacean can be identified. The Setsi female fly mate with the male only once in her life and give birth to only 10 fully developed larvae. Its lifespan is 1 to 2.5 years.

Photo: WHO, International Atomic Energy Agency

10 years of ongoing research

Expert researchers from the Tanzanian government and the UN agency have been working together for the past 10 years to eliminate the Setsi fly in Zanzibar. For this, scientists have caught millions of cetaceans and separated males and females from them. Radiation destroys the ability of the male to reproduce in the setsi fly. This technique is focused on controlling Setsy fly throughout Africa.

