‘The Most Happy Fella,’ Sliced, Diced and Not Very Happy

RED HOOK, NY – It was helpful to remember while watching “Most Happy in Concert,” the bizarre and fascinating 75-minute cantata that just finished a run here on Saturday night, that the carefully cut lawn of Montgomery Place, the great Hudson The river estate where the show was presented doesn’t look much like the vineyards of Napa Valley. This is where “The Most Happy Fella” takes place, Frank Loesser’s 1956 musical on which the concert was based.

But yet I tried to convince myself that despite their enormous differences, the two works, like the two places, could both be beautiful, my ear told me no. The original is a touching achievement; the concert only sucks his blood.

To be fair, “Most Happy in Concert” is really a work in progress, easy to respond to but hard to assess. Originally slated for staging as part of the Bard SummerScape series in 2020, following workshops dating back to 2018, it was postponed by the pandemic and emerged from audiences for this three-night stunt in distorted form, fully orchestrated but without setting, costumes or movement. Even with those caveats, and with a relatively high tolerance for tinkering with classic musicals, I felt like Daniel Fish, who conceived and directed the adaptation, had yet to come up with a compelling case on this. that was worth it.

We could forgive Fish for heaving a sigh over there right now. The same criticism has been leveled at his SummerScape production of “Oklahoma!” In 2015, although it became a hit at Brooklyn’s St. Ann’s Warehouse three years later and, after moving to Broadway, won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Cover of a Musical. This adaptation placed the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic in a sort of community party hall, complete with streamers, banjos, and chili in the intermission. You could hardly have missed – and many critics were captivated by – the way this new light seemed to reveal the bones of the artwork like an x-ray announcing bad news.