The most wanted leader of the Russian mafia, Semyon Mogilevich, was never caught by the FBI

When Semyon Mogilevich of the Russian Mafia entered the world of crime, he became the uncrowned king there. His crime can be gauged from the fact that he was included in the top 10 most wanted list of the FBI. It is said about it that it is never in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The Russian mafia is considered the most dangerous in the world. Every member of it is always ready to die. These mafias were active during and after the Soviet Union and are still considered number one in organized crime. Many of its bosses have been wanted in the list of the American agency FBI. Many have not been able to find the FBI till date.

There is one such Russian mafia named Semin Mohilevitz. Born in Ukraine and made Russia his home in the world of crime. This mafia boss is called the world’s most wanted criminal. In most of Russia’s mafia syndicates world, Semyon is known as the ‘Boss of Bosses’.

According to the news website Meaww, this uncrowned king of Russia’s black world was arrested in Russia in 2008 on charges of tax evasion. In 2009, it was placed on the FBI’s list of Top Ton Most Wanted. Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Timshenko accused Semiyan of involvement in criminal activities in the country and ordered action against him, but he is still living comfortably in Russia. Many of Mohilevitz’s friends hold high positions in Russia, under whose umbrella he remains in Moscow.

Mogilevich is also known as “Brainy Don”. It is known to always be one step ahead of its enemies. As deep as its hold in financial operations, it was also known for its cruel and ruthless attitude. Mafia can be cruel or ruthless but very few have financial understanding and who has these three qualities, he becomes the uncrowned king of this black world. Recently, Netflix has brought its character in front of everyone under the World Most Wanted series.

According to Craig Unger, an investigative journalist, Mogilevich was dealing in arms. Mogilevich does not deal in any small arms, he also has heavy weapons like anti-aircraft guns in his list of weapons. He deals with this on a global level.

Roitman, a former member of Mogilevich’s organization, said in a documentary that Mogilevich would eliminate all his enemies. First he will kill their boss, then someone new will sit there and this will go on until the whole group is destroyed. Brainy Dawn ordered the killing of hundreds of people.

Mogilevich prefers to use bombs rather than bullets to get his job as a mafia. He detonated several bombs in Hungary, Budapest. From here he started his empire in the beginning. He earned a lot of money from this business. It would be more correct to say earning less looting. Ungar says, Mogilevich had a textile company in Israel. There was an import-export company in Los Angeles, USA. He was involved in a basketball team in Russia, a Japanese restaurant in Prague, and many other businesses.

A former FBI agent, Thomas Fuentes, disclosed on Mogilevich that from 1994–1995, the number one criminal in the world of Crime World Russian organized crime was identified as Soltsnevo, which was being run by Mogilevich.

In 1995, Mogilevich started dreaming of becoming the most powerful gangster in the world. For this he needed to withdraw huge amount of money from America. Mogilevich had financial understanding, using that he started withdrawing money from there. The most talked about scam of this era was YBM Magnex. After this Mogilevich came in the eyes of the FBI. The FBI started investigating the matter.

An investigation into the matter revealed that investors had invested approximately $150 million in YBM Magnex. While this company itself was fake. Mogilevich was then put on the radar of the FBI. She was charged by the FBI with arms smuggling, contract murder, extortion, drug trafficking and prostitution internationally.

Mogilevich is currently hiding in Moscow. A warrant is also issued against him here. Mogilevich knows that Russia will never hand him over to America, plus some of his friends are sitting in the Russian government, which is enough to save him. Looking at all these things, this most dangerous boss of Russian mafia is living comfortably in Moscow. The FBI has also removed it from the wanted list. Because he knows Mogilevich is in a country that does not have an extradition treaty with America. A journalist once said about it that Mogilev is never in the wrong place at the wrong time, and that is the sign of his success.