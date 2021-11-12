The mother had gone to meet Salman only once in jail, the jailer had said something like this, herself had told the reason

Salma Khan had told in an interview that I had gone to see Salman only once. I was surprised to see this in jail.

Superstar Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his next film, ‘Antim: The File Truth’. His fans are also eagerly waiting for this film. Salman may be a big star today, but he has seen many ups and downs in his life. Mother Salma Khan had mentioned a similar anecdote on choreographer and director Farah Khan’s show when she went to the police station to meet Salman Khan. But she did not go to jail to meet Salman.

Salma Khan had told, ‘I can never forget that day. When I went to get it Thane Jail. Salman has faced every difficulty in his life. I am also very happy with this attitude of Salman. After that I never went to meet Salman in any jail. It also stayed in Arthur Road. You know the jailer was also telling me that I don’t know why he has been brought to jail. Then I also felt very bad that I do not know why this is happening with us.

Responding to this, Salman Khan said, ‘It is a very good thing that mother did not see me in other jails. Even before going to jail, I had decided that as I am going in, I will look like this when I come out. Salma had further said, ‘If a lot of crowd gathers outside our house, then other people living in the building also have problems, then the policemen also used to come to me and tell Salman to come out and shake hands once. . If it happens at home, I tell it to go out.’

Father Salim Khan had told in another interview, ‘There are many reasons why Salman is not married, but one of the main reasons is that he finds his mother in every girl. But he does not try to understand that this cannot happen. Now because if you work together, then the nature of this partner of the actress starts liking you, then you start liking her too. This has happened many times with this as well, but with this such problem also persists.