The movement continues even after the law is repealed, what is to be understood? Amish Devgan asked Rakesh Tikait a question and got this answer

One year has been completed of the farmers’ movement. This movement which has seen many dramatic turns is still going on. The withdrawal of the agricultural law has been announced, but the farmers are standing on the road. The question is that when the process of withdrawal of all three agricultural laws has started, then why are the farmers adamant about the movement. Amish Devgan, senior journalist of ‘News18’ had also asked a question to Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union.

Amish Devgan had asked, ‘There are many questions in the mind of the people of this country regarding you. I want to ask you a question on behalf of the country that the Prime Minister of the country has withdrawn the black laws in your interest, in the interest of farmers, in the interest of the nation. Even after that the first reaction came that this movement will not stop, it will continue. So what is to be understood by this?’ Tikait had said in response to this, ‘At that time also we had 4 demands. MSP, three black laws, stubble and electricity amendment bill. When we agreed on the two, you guys also told us why are you doing this?’

Rakesh Tikait says, ‘Whenever we used to talk inside also, a law could not be agreed upon. When we raised the issue of MSP, it was told on behalf of the government that only after the bill is finalized, there will be talk on MSP. At that time also there was talk that there should be a law on MSP. We had demanded the formation of a committee. Other decisions will also be taken in the committee itself. Even today, we talked about whatever cases happened during the movement and those who were martyred, the Indian government should also talk about them.

Amish Devgan says, ‘The incident happened on 26 January during the movement. Many policemen were injured in this. If we keep the old things around, then we will not be able to talk further. Don’t you think this should end now?’ Tikait had replied, ‘We ourselves are demanding that a solution should be found, but those people are not ready to talk. If the government sits, we will keep our word. Whatever the government decides, we will see after that. But some news channels take the task of the government forward.