The Movie (2021) Dual Audio Archives HD 720p

PAW Patrol: The Movie (2021 Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)

Movie Info:

Full Name: PAW Patrol: The Movie

Released Year : 2021 (France)

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GB

Quality: 480p || 720p || 1080p

Format: Mkv

PAW Patrol: The Movie (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

PAW Patrol: The Movie Movies Information

Initial release: 11 August 2021 (France)

Creator-Keith Chapman

Series Directed by -Charles E. Bastien, Jamie Whitney

Series Music by-James Chapple, Graeme Cornies, Brian L. Pickett, David Brian Kelly, David Kelly

Series Film Editing by-Andrew McIntyre, Tom Berger

Series Art Direction by-Greg Gibbons

Series Second Unit Director or Assistant Director -Jean Pilotte, David Thomas

Storyline

Led by a boy named Ryder, a team of six playful rescue dogs use their individual talents to protect the seaside town of Adventure Bay. The pups are occasionally joined by newer helpers: Cap’n Turbot, Robo-Dog, Everest, and Tracker.When PAW Patrol: The Movie movie will be released then you can download it.

Cast

Ron Pardo as Cap’n Turbot, 144 episodes • 2013–2021 Kallan Holley as Skye, 130 episodes • 2013–2019 Devan Cohen as Rubble, 129 episodes • 2013–2019 Samuel Faraci as Rocky, 121 episodes • 2015–2020 Justin Paul Kelly as Chase-86 episodes • 2018–2021 Alex Thorne as Zuma, 82 episodes • 2013–2017 Caroline Johnson as Skye, 80 episodes • 2013–2019 Gabriela Milani as Skye, 79 episodes • 2013–2018 Ítalo Luiz as Ryder, 78 episodes • 2013–2017 Max Calinescu as Chase, 78 episodes • 2014–2018 Sam Solo Brown as Ryder, 73 episodes • 2016–2020 Jaxon Mercey as Ryder, 69 episodes • 2016–2019 Drew Davis as Marshall, 68 episodes • 2014–2018 Christian Distefano as Alex, 64 episodes • 2013–2019 Keegan Hedley as Rubble, 60 episodes • 2019–2021 Berkley Silverman as Everest, 57 episodes • 2013–2021 Peter Cugno as Francois, 49 episodes • 2014–2021 Deann DeGruijter as Mayor Goodway, 41 episodes • 2013–2019

PAW Patrol: The Movie (2021) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip

Movie Information

Name: PAW Patrol: The Movie

Year: 2021

Country- France

Language: English

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP4

Movies Story reviews

Screenshots: PAW Patrol: The Movie Movie

