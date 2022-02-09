‘The Music Man’ Celebrates Broadway Debuts For 21 Young Cast Members Ahead Of Opening Night – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a special celebration Tuesday from Broadway’s “The Music Man” with the help of River City’s own barbershop quartet.

The show is celebrating its opening week and its 21 young cast members who are making their Broadway debuts.

“The Winter Garden Theatre is known for growing talent. I am thrilled to say that The Music Man extends that wonderful tradition with a grand total of 21 performers in our cast making their Broadway debut.” – Jefferson Mays as our Mayor of River City

📸 Avery Brunkus pic.twitter.com/kntiwy6hN6 — The Music Man on Broadway (@MusicManBway) February 8, 2022

“The Music Man,” starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, officially opens Thursday at the Winter Garden Theatre.