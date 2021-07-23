The Music Scene in This Brooklyn Neighborhood Is Here to Stay

One Sunday in July, just off Newkirk Plaza in Brooklyn – between the yellow facade of a laundromat and the red awning of a bodega – the sweet notes of a saxophone floated above a crowd of about 150 people. Haitian jazz guitarist Eddy Bourjolly introduced the song “Plainte Paysanne”, and the marching band sang the serenade in the street.

This was a launch event for Open Streets, a Sunday concert series hosted by the Flatbush Development Corporation that will run through the end of August in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn. It is hosted by 5 p.m. Porch Concerts, one of the few groups that have established themselves in the Ditmas Park neighborhood since the start of the pandemic. Another, Operation Gig, which connects local musicians to paid concerts, began last July. Artmageddon, an art and music festival on porches and in gardens, saw its first edition in June.

As take-out cocktails – and (hopefully) outdoor birthdays in freezing January – become a thing of the past, some rituals that developed during the pandemic are here to stay in the city. The burgeoning arts and music scene around Ditmas Park – an area tucked away in Flatbush, below Prospect Park – seems to be one of them.

Robert Elstein, an artist and public school teacher who organized Artmageddon, plans to hold its next edition in October. Last time around, paintings and sculptures by groups like Flatbush Artists and Oye Studios were on display in the courtyards and in the Newkirk Community Garden. The neighborhood has always had artists and musicians among its residents, but because of the pandemic, they suddenly stayed put, Elstein said.