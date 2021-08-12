The Music That Inspires the Watchmakers

Music and watchmaking have a deep bond. Consider the “ticking” of traditional timepieces, the minute repeater complication (a function in addition to the timekeeping) that strikes the time on demand, and the melodies played by many pocket watches.

Some watchmakers, however, claim that music plays an important role in their workshops as well – as inspiration, distraction, and sometimes just for fun.

Below, six industry professionals talk about what’s on their playlists.