— The forged of “MJ: The Musical” confirmed off their “Thriller” strikes Saturday evening.

They took to the road exterior the Neil Simon Theatre to carry out for the forged of “Slave Play,” which is operating throughout the road on the August Wilson Theatre.

It was a part of a practice known as the “Saturday Evening Scream” between performers on the two theaters.

This Saturday evening marked the ultimate “Scream” for these two casts, as “Slave Play” ends its run Sunday.