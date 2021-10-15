The mutilated body found at the movement site said SKM – conspiracy to make a religious matter

On Friday morning, a half-naked body was seen hanging from the barricades near the Singhu border. The hands of this dead body were severed.

There has been a stir after the information about the mutilated body found near the Singhu border of Haryana and Delhi this morning. After the matter came to the fore, the statement of the United Kisan Morcha has come to the fore.

Jagjit Singh Dallewal of United Kisan Morcha has said that efforts are being made to make this Morcha a religious issue. It looks like a conspiracy, it should be investigated.

Let us inform that on Friday morning, a half-naked body was seen hanging from the barricades near the Singhu border. The hands of this dead body were severed. According to the information received, the United Kisan Morcha has claimed on this incident that the Nihang group has taken the responsibility of the murder.

The name of the person who has been murdered is being told as Lakhveer Singh. It is being said that the deceased person was living with the Nihang group for some time.

On this, Kisan Morcha says that we condemn this incident and want to state that we have no relation with both the parties, Nihang group and the deceased person. No one has the right to take the law into his own hands. We demand that the culprits should be punished according to the law after investigation.

Kisan Morcha has said that we will fully cooperate in the investigation of the police. Police forces are deployed on both sides of Singhu border.

Let us inform that as soon as the information about the body was found, the police of Kundli police station reached the spot and removed the body from the barricading. After this the police took the body to the nearby civil hospital. Many places of the body including the neck of the youth were also attacked.

It is being said that the deceased person sabotaged the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of the Sikhs. After which Nihang Sikhs brutally murdered him.

Initially, the agitators prevented the police from going to the spot. But later, despite a huge uproar, the police removed the body from the barricading and took the body to a nearby civil hospital for examination.