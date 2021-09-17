The Myth of Big Tech Potential

This article is part of the On Tech newsletter. Here . is a collection of last column.

We expect a lot from the rich, smart and powerful technology companies, but they are not safe from mismanagement. And when talent fails, it can upset the employees of those companies and be disastrous for those left behind by mistakes.

A Wall Street Journal article (subscription required) Yesterday detailed the ways in which Facebook essentially allows influencers to violate company rules that apply to everyone. In one example cited in the article, Facebook initially allowed soccer star Neymar to post nude photos of a woman without her permission, despite rules against such behavior.

It has been clear for some time that Facebook has given preference to some high-profile people, including Donald Trump. The Journal’s reporting suggests that Facebook’s use of kid gloves for VIPs is a systematic practice that has affected millions of people, that Facebook has mismanaged the execution of this policy, and that special treatment has ended it. Facebook’s efforts to

Anyone who’s worked for a large organization has probably got a taste of what happened at Facebook: The company devised a logical plan for influencer users, which when implemented, was muddled — and then the company as a whole. was unwilling or incapable of recovering from. went wrong.