The N.F.L.’s Carl Nassib Broke a Barrier. Will Others Follow?

Congratulatory messages flooded social media on Monday when Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib posted on Instagram that he was gay, becoming the first active NFL player to do so.

Jerseys and T-shirts bearing his name were the top sellers among all NFL players on Monday, according to Fanatics, the league’s e-commerce partner. Stars like Giants running back Saquon Barkley – who played with Nassib at Penn State – and Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt were quick to express their support for Nassib on Twitter. Well-known advocacy organizations have called his statement monumental.

“I think people are going to see what I’ve seen for years, that the sport is a lot more tolerant than you think,” said Cyd Zeigler, co-founder of Outsports, a news site which covers LGBTQ athletes and issues in sport.

Still, Nassib said in his post that he was “agonized” over the decision to go public with his sexuality, after keeping it to himself for 15 years. That he is the only active player to participate publicly in one of America’s four major men’s sports leagues suggests the height of the barrier male athletes face in openly acknowledging a gender or gender identity that does not conform to these. traditionally tolerated in locker rooms.