The N.I.H. says it is not giving up in patent fight with Moderna.

The National Institutes of Health is ready to aggressively defend the statement that its scientists helped discover a key component of the modern coronavirus vaccine – including prosecuting government prosecutors if necessary. Francis Collins said Wednesday.

The Moderna vaccine, which provides the world’s best protection against covid-19, has been developed in collaboration with research scientists at NIH’s Vaccine Research Center over a four-year period. The New York Times reported Tuesday that the company has blocked three NIH researchers from naming them on the main patent application.

Much more dangerous than scientific belief. If federal researchers were to be named on patents as co-inventors, the government would have an almost unlimited right to license other manufacturers, which would help increase access to modern vaccines in poorer nations and generate millions of dollars in revenue. Government

Dr. Collins declined to be interviewed. But he told Reuters ahead of a virtual health conference hosted by the news service that the NIH, the government’s biomedical research agency, was not ready to back down.