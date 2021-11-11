The N.I.H. says it is not giving up in patent fight with Moderna.
The National Institutes of Health is ready to aggressively defend the statement that its scientists helped discover a key component of the modern coronavirus vaccine – including prosecuting government prosecutors if necessary. Francis Collins said Wednesday.
The Moderna vaccine, which provides the world’s best protection against covid-19, has been developed in collaboration with research scientists at NIH’s Vaccine Research Center over a four-year period. The New York Times reported Tuesday that the company has blocked three NIH researchers from naming them on the main patent application.
Much more dangerous than scientific belief. If federal researchers were to be named on patents as co-inventors, the government would have an almost unlimited right to license other manufacturers, which would help increase access to modern vaccines in poorer nations and generate millions of dollars in revenue. Government
Dr. Collins declined to be interviewed. But he told Reuters ahead of a virtual health conference hosted by the news service that the NIH, the government’s biomedical research agency, was not ready to back down.
“I think Modern has made a serious mistake in not giving credit to the people who played a key role in the development of this vaccine, from which they are now making a lot of money,” he said. Reuters. He continued: “But we did not finish. Clearly this is something that legal authorities need to find out. ”
Dr. Collins’ spokeswoman, Rennet Miles, said the lawsuit was settled out of court.
“Dr. Collins simply stated that NIH does not relinquish its claim to be a co-inventor of the mRNA technology in the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, but is pushing the legal authorities forward on how this can be resolved, “she said. From the legal authorities, she said, Dr. Collins is a public prosecutor.
NIH is trying to name three government researchers as co-researchers with modern staff. The company worked with scientists to create a genetic sequence that focuses on how the vaccine triggers the immune response.
As the virus began to spread in January 2020, scientists at NIH and Moderna worked on a single weekend parallel to zero on the virus’s spike protein gene. Both teams identified the same gene separately.
Moderna has so far rejected the government’s efforts. Filed in July with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Modern said it had reached a good faith determination that the elements in question were “not co-invented by these individuals.”
Modern’s chief executive, Stephen Bansell, said Wednesday that the company is holding confidential discussions with NIH and will communicate publicly if the dispute is resolved.
“All we need to do is work with NIH to find out who the inventors are. And the law has very clear rules about inventions and they are very important to protect patents, ”said Mr. Bansel said.
Moderna has received $ 1.4 billion from the federal government to develop their vaccine and another $ 8.1 billion to give the country half a billion doses. Modern is making billions from supply deals worth about 35 billion by the end of next year.
Biden administration officials say they need the company to share vaccine recipes and technical information with manufacturers that can produce low-cost products for poor countries.
