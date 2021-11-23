The name of Prashant Kishor’s agency came in the Tripura violence, the Union Minister said – people working for political parties are doing acting politics

Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik has targeted the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is protesting over the Tripura violence and alleged police brutality. He alleged that the TMC had brought more than a thousand people from West Bengal to Tripura to spread tension in the state. Bhowmik said, ‘What is the situation in Bengal, people who are spreading chaos there have now come to cover their faces in Tripura to soft target.

The Union Minister said that lakhs of people could not go to their homes after the West Bengal Assembly elections were over. Many women BJP supporters were raped by the chaotic people. At the same time, Pratima Bhowmik made serious allegations against I-PAC, the agency of election strategist Prashant Kishor. He said that an agency named I-PAC helps them (TMC) in doing political stunts. Who has come here to work as a conspiracy.

He said that such people have come here to act. An agency named I-PAC is helping stunt politics. Whatever those people are saying, it is happening. They are working to spoil the good environment of Tripura under a well-planned conspiracy.

Criticizing the protest by TMC outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s office, he questioned whether the TMC would allow an “uproar” in front of Nabanna (West Bengal State Secretariat).

#WATCH , Some goons from other states are hiding in Tripura and targeting the state…An agency called I-PAC helps them in stunt politics; they have come here to act like characters as part of a conspiracy…: Union MoS Pratima Bhoumik over unrest in Agartala, Tripura (22.11) pic.twitter.com/XSChCdgUTo — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

Let us inform that on Monday, several Trinamool Congress MPs protested outside the office of Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a meeting in Delhi. During this, he had sought time to meet Amit Shah regarding the arrest of Sayani Ghosh, secretary of the youth wing of the West Bengal unit.

Significantly, Sayani Ghosh was arrested by the Tripura Police on Sunday on charges of attempt to murder. TMC workers were protesting against this.

Violent incidents have taken place in Tripura during the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other civic body elections on November 25. TMC alleges that on Sunday, the residence of TMC’s Tripura unit steering committee chief Subal Bhowmik in Agartala’s Bhagwan Thakur Chaumuni area was attacked in which several people were injured.