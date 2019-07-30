The National Labor Relations Board grants a reprieve to inflatable rats.

It turns out that inflatable rodents can be as unstoppable as their living, breathing cousins.

On Wednesday, the National Labor Relations Board ruled that unions can position large synthetic props like rats, often used to communicate their dissatisfaction with employment practices, near a job site, even when the targeted company isn’t. is not directly involved in a labor dispute.

Although the picketing of companies that deal with employers involved in labor disputes – known as a secondary boycott – is illegal under labor law, the board ruled that the use of oversized rats, which are usually described as menacing creatures with red eyes and fangs, is not a stake but an effort allowed to persuade passers-by.

Union officials posted the rat in question, a 12-foot-tall specimen, near the entrance to a trade show in Elkhart, Indiana, in 2018, along with two banners. A banner accused a company that presented products there, Lippert Components, of “harboring rat contractors”, that is, of doing business with contractors who did not use human resources. union work.

Lippert argued that the use of the rat was illegal coercion because the creature was threatening and was intended to discourage people from entering the living room. But the council felt the rat was a protected form of expression.