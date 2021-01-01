The national president of the Bhim Army reached Lucknow to support the agitators in the teacher recruitment reservation scam

Bhim Army national president Chandrasekhar Azad arrived at the Eco Garden in Lucknow on Monday to support the protesters demanding reservation, alleging a reservation scam. Chandrasekhar had spoken of a big movement on the 6th and called for a siege of the Assembly. Seeing this, the assembly group coming from Charbagh was diverted near the Royal Hotel Chowk.

To prevent the protesters from reaching the assembly, a large number of police forces were deployed by erecting barricades on all the roads leading to the assembly. It is rare for the Assembly Road to be completely diverted or for all-round barricades to be erected. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Friday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.

Long jams due to turns

Roads were diverted to various places in Hazratganj area of ​​Lucknow. This caused people to change their ways. The road in front of the assembly was completely closed. This forced people to take another route to Hazratganj. The effect was felt all over Lucknow. In many areas including Thakurganj, Kaisarbagh, Charbagh, Hazratganj, people struggled for hours.

Long running performance

Unemployed candidates have been steadily raising their voices for employment since the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in Uttar Pradesh. The 69,000 teacher recruitment exams completed in the state are still in dispute. For which candidates have been protesting in the capital for a long time. Candidates allege that the reservation imposed in this recruitment was rigged.

Dissatisfaction in Hazratganj Kotwali, SHO dissatisfied even after learning of DGP’s probe

Several parties participated in the performance of the candidates

Ashish Yadav and Amit Kumar, who participated in the protest, said that on Sunday, ex-serviceman Tej Bahadur Singh, state president of Janata Dal Ashok Singh, Mandal Army president Anirudh Singh Uthav, OBC SC Federation president Yashpal reached Echo Garden to support the agitation. Were.