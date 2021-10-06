The NCB tightened its grip on Aryan Khan, sending the mobile phone for forensic investigation

The Bureau of Narcotics Control (NAB) has begun arresting () and those with him. So far, all the accused except Aryan are cooperating fully in the agency’s investigation. It was alleged that some such WhatsApp chats were found on the mobiles of Aryan Khan and the accused arrested with him, indicating that these people were involved in international drug trafficking. Following the investigation into the case, the agency has now sent Aryan’s mobile phone to a laboratory in Gandhi Nagar for forensic examination. According to an India Today report, the NCB wants to know if some data and chats have been deleted from the mobile. The NCB has claimed in court that Aryan had talked about payment mode to buy drugs in the chat and used various code names. The NCB has now arrested six more people in the case. Four of them are affiliated with Cray Experience Pvt Ltd, an event management company based in Delhi. The NCB has so far arrested a total of 16 people in the case. Meanwhile, it is reported that Aryan Khan has demanded some science books in addition to nasal spray in the possession of NCB. The authorities have provided them with the necessary items. Aryan, Arbaaz and Moonmoon are being given simple food like lentils and rice to eat in the possession of NCB. Some reports said the accused were also given biryani from a nearby restaurant.