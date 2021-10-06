The Nest thermostat gets some new features to help you save money

Google has announced a slew of new features for its Nest thermostats focused on helping the smart home become a bigger partner in the fight against climate change. These features have been included in a new service called Nest Renew.

The service will use intelligent automation to allow thermostats to communicate with energy providers and make it easier for Nest users to know when there is cleaner and/or cheaper energy on their local power grid. The device will then automatically adjust to the optimum time to use that energy without you having to do anything.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Nest Renew is “the first program of its kind,” and it’s completely opt-in. It includes five main features:

Energy Shift – Automatic transfer of heating and cooling to a time when energy is cheaper and/or cleaner

Monthly Impact Report – a detailed description of how much clean energy a household is using based on the time of day, so that people can adjust when using non-connected appliances to take advantage of clean energy

Energy Impact Program – An option to simplify your eco-friendly choices. Users collect Nest green leaves to vote on how Nest directs funds for clean energy nonprofits

Clean Energy Match – Ability to match estimated fossil fuel electricity use at home with Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) from US solar and wind plants

Schedule Tuneup – A new version of the existing Seasonal Savings feature that makes small adjustments to your HVAC schedule based on the time of year to optimize energy use.

Nest’s existing demand-side response program, Rush Hour Rewards, which is an energy-saving program where the utility company can remotely adjust a home’s thermostat to relieve pressure on the grid, comes as a separate service. Will continue People can choose to run both services simultaneously on their thermostat, with the Rush Hour program being preferred.

The Nest Renew will work on Nest’s latest thermostats, the third generation Nest Learning Thermostat, Nest Thermostat E and Nest Thermostat. Visual indicators on the thermostat, email, and activity summary will let Nest users know when different tasks are active.

Nest Renew has two tiers: Renew Basic, which is free and will be available throughout the continental US, and Renew Premium, which costs $10 a month and is limited to select markets at launch (Google did not specify). The premium tier adds two features for $10 per month; Clean Energy Match, which is a way to match used fossil fuel energy with renewable energy certificates coming from solar and wind plants in the US, and the option to pay utility bills through Nest Renew.

Energy Shift is the main feature of the new program

The main feature of Nest Renew is Energy Shift, and it is available in both paid and free plans. This will automatically shift the use of heating and cooling energy to a time when energy is clean and/or cheap. Ben Brown, director of product management at Nest, explained that it would use short shifts — like pre-cooling a home five or 10 minutes before the wind dies down or new power plants coming online as new demand spikes. “It will be only small coordinates based on the needs of the grid that do not sacrifice comfort,” he said. Nest customers will be able to manually adjust their thermostat if at any point they decide they’d rather be more comfortable going green.

Depending on where you live and who is your energy provider, the electricity coming into your home may be generated by fossil fuels during one part of the day and wind or solar in another part. Google says Energy Shift uses intelligent automation to make adjustments based on forecasts for the type of electricity on the grid. It then adapts the use of energy to prioritize clean energy. The company partnered with the non-profit Watttime, which has developed an algorithm to determine the grid’s marginal emissions rates in real time.

Energy Shift can also adjust around any “time of use” charges from your energy provider. Time-of-use charges are when you’re charged more for using electricity at 7 p.m. – when everyone is cooking dinner and watching Netflix – if you do those activities, So you say 2AM. Time-of-use charging is prevalent in Europe and the UK but not so common in the US – yet. But it’s coming. Energy providers see this as a way to encourage people to use energy when there is less demand, helping them better balance demand on the grid.

Nest says Energy Shift is one way its customers can navigate this change. “Some regions have mandated use plans from time to time — California and Michigan, for example,” Brown said. “Nest Renew will empower customers to manage their consumption against these time-use plans to ensure they reduce their energy bills.”

The rates used can be difficult to navigate from time to time. For example, running your HVAC system isn’t as easy as running a dishwasher—which you can turn off. Having a smart thermostat can make those calculations easier to manage.

Nest says it’s looking forward to rolling out the Nest Renew to more home devices in the future, adding to its smart display and Google Home ecosystem. “We want to see opportunities to empower other devices to coordinate with the needs of the grid; a good example would be electric vehicles,” Brown said.

RMI, a non-profit working to accelerate the country’s transition to clean energy, analyzed the Nest Renew program and concluded that such products could reduce CO2 by about 50 million metric tons per year. if 10 million families participate. That’s about 7 percent of the difference between today’s domestic emissions levels and the current US target, which aims to halve emissions by 2030. With nearly 123 million homes in the US, the impact smart, connected homes can have on the climate change challenge will become even greater if more people participate.

In the coming weeks, the launch of the Nest Renew will be just a glimpse of the invitation. Sign up at nestrenew.google.com to be on the list.