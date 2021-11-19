The Netherlands aims to keep its schools open, even as cases soar among young people.

Due to the rapid spread of coronavirus in schools in the Netherlands, some experts have called for an extension of the Christmas break this winter. In an article on Thursday, Ger Rizkers, an immunologist, told the Alzheimer’s Dagblad newspaper that “children are small virus factories and they infect each other as well as adults.”

The government has imposed other restrictions and resisted calls to close schools in an effort to curb the rising incidence. Lawmakers recently reinstated the mask order in some public homes and imposed a three-week partial lockdown, including hours before restaurants, bars and shops closed.

In the week ending Tuesday, a record number of cases were recorded in the Netherlands, with positive tests increasing by 44 percent. The country is struggling to meet its screening targets amid growing demand.

The biggest increase in the number of new infections is in children between the ages of 4 and 12, according to government figures. Education Minister Eri Slob acknowledged that the situation “asks a lot of teachers and parents.”