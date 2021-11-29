The Netherlands finds at least 13 Omicron cases and expects more.

The Netherlands joined other Western countries in establishing travel rules, restricting travel from South Africa to EU citizens only. But in acknowledging that the new type may have arrived in the country earlier, the government has urged recent travelers from South Africa to take the test.

The two flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town landed half an hour before noon local time on Friday. Health officials took the passengers to a desolate departure bay for testing, a process that took several hours because they had stopped nearby, many of them unmasked, said Stephanie Nolen, the New York Times’ global health reporter. Flights.

In total, travelers, negative and positive, spent about 30 hours together on the plane and in poorly ventilated rooms. While infected passengers were told to stay away, those who took the negative test were allowed to fly further despite being in contact with them and “scattered around the world,” Ms Nolen said.

Cases are on the rise in the Netherlands, which recently announced a lockdown starting at 5pm and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus.