The Netherlands finds at least 13 Omicron cases and expects more.
At least 13 people who arrived in the Netherlands on two flights from South Africa on Friday were infected with the omicron type of coronavirus, and more cases are likely to be found, Dutch health officials said on Sunday.
Koen Berends, a spokeswoman for the Dutch public health agency that tracked the virus, added that the Omicron variant may have been brought into the country by other recent travelers.
“The most important thing is that we know this type is in the Netherlands,” Mr Berends said.
On Friday, health officials tested about 600 passengers on two flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport and found 61 to be positive for the coronavirus. Those who tested negative were allowed to stay at home or continue their journey. Those who tested positive were ordered to be segregated at home or in a designated hotel and would face fines if they violated the measures, Mr de Jonge said.
The Netherlands joined other Western countries in establishing travel rules, restricting travel from South Africa to EU citizens only. But in acknowledging that the new type may have arrived in the country earlier, the government has urged recent travelers from South Africa to take the test.
The two flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town landed half an hour before noon local time on Friday. Health officials took the passengers to a desolate departure bay for testing, a process that took several hours because they had stopped nearby, many of them unmasked, said Stephanie Nolen, the New York Times’ global health reporter. Flights.
In total, travelers, negative and positive, spent about 30 hours together on the plane and in poorly ventilated rooms. While infected passengers were told to stay away, those who took the negative test were allowed to fly further despite being in contact with them and “scattered around the world,” Ms Nolen said.
Cases are on the rise in the Netherlands, which recently announced a lockdown starting at 5pm and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
