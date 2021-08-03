The Nets Don’t Need More Stars. A Little Help Will Do.

Sounds cool being the Nets.

Yes, their season ended prematurely after a disappointing second-round loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs. But the loss could easily be attributed to injuries to star goaltenders Kyrie Irving and James Harden. And even then, the Nets came close to winning the series, thanks to the heroism of Kevin Durant.

But they have clear organizational leadership with free agency on the way. It helps to have an owner in Joe Tsai who is ready to open his checkbook.

However, their situation is more precarious than it appears.

The Nets know their starting XI will include Irving, Durant, Harden and possibly Joe Harris. They will be a contender for the championship even if they fill the rest of the list with this article’s readers and the writer. They don’t have any space for caps, so their summer won’t be spent trying to attract another star. But because they have a historically large trio, they’ll likely be able to persuade a quality veteran to take a pay cut to hunt a ring.

However, the organizational orientation does not go further. Above the Nets, their top three players – Irving, Durant and Harden – can leave after the coming season. When teams lose at full blast, the diagnosis is usually straightforward – they need more shots, better defenders, or more bench assist. But it’s harder to assess a team like the Nets, where the best players got injured and the actors – Jeff Green and Bruce Brown for example – often hit over their weight. And now the Nets face added pressure to show their best players that they are savvy enough to acquire the right teammates for them. Otherwise, they can leave.