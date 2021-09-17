The new Apple Watch Once Again emphasizes fitness
The Apple Watch has registered steady growth for Apple in recent years, which the company is looking to increase further.
At its annual product event on Tuesday, Apple unveiled new versions of the Apple Watch — called the Apple Watch Series 7 — with a slightly larger screen. The new watches, which come in two sizes, are roughly the same size as last year’s models, but their screens have been stretched to the sides of the glass to make the display areas 20 percent larger. They also have a new design to make them more durable, with stronger dust resistance.
The company left the prices of the devices unchanged from last year’s model, with a starting cost of $400.
While the Apple Watch is one of the company’s smallest product segments, it will be a huge stand-alone business for other companies. Apple’s so-called wearables business, which includes its AirPods wireless headphones, grew 28 percent to $37.5 billion in the year ended June 30 compared to the same period a year ago.
According to Canalys, a research firm, Apple Watch is the number 1 smart watch with 36 percent of the worldwide market. Apple has consistently emphasized the health benefits of the Watch, including its ability to measure the oxygen saturation of your blood.
This year, Apple announced a few new features of its Fitness Plus subscription, a digital fitness service with workouts. The company said it is offering five-minute workouts, winter sports and Pilates workouts and a group option that allows up to 32 people to exercise together and interact.
It also created a “walk time” mode that takes people outside while listening to Camila Cabello, Dolly Parton, and others. Apple said it will be rolling out Fitness Plus, which costs $10 a month, to an additional 15 countries this fall.
To compete with the Apple Watch, Google this year acquired wearables company Fitbit for $2.1 billion. Last year, Amazon introduced Halo, a fitness band that tracks movements and uses a microphone to detect people’s moods.
jack out And kellen browning Contributed to reporting.
#Apple #Watch #emphasizes #fitness
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.