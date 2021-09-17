The new Apple Watch Once Again emphasizes fitness

The Apple Watch has registered steady growth for Apple in recent years, which the company is looking to increase further.

At its annual product event on Tuesday, Apple unveiled new versions of the Apple Watch — called the Apple Watch Series 7 — with a slightly larger screen. The new watches, which come in two sizes, are roughly the same size as last year’s models, but their screens have been stretched to the sides of the glass to make the display areas 20 percent larger. They also have a new design to make them more durable, with stronger dust resistance.

The company left the prices of the devices unchanged from last year’s model, with a starting cost of $400.

While the Apple Watch is one of the company’s smallest product segments, it will be a huge stand-alone business for other companies. Apple’s so-called wearables business, which includes its AirPods wireless headphones, grew 28 percent to $37.5 billion in the year ended June 30 compared to the same period a year ago.