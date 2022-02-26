The new Baleno is equipped with technologies like Head Up Display, 360 degree camera view, know how different it is from the old one

Maruti Suzuki, the top car maker in India, has launched the new Baleno in the Indian markets a few days back. The special thing in this is that it has been made tech loaded. Suzuki Connect has been given for the next generation in the new Baleno car. Also equipped with Head Up Display and 360 degree camera view. The company has introduced it at a price of 6.35 lakhs.

The new Baleno car is different from the old one in many things. Its look has become more attractive than before. Modern technology has been given in this new car, which can attract people. Maruti has made a lot of changes in the interior and exterior of this hatchback car. After which the updated Maruti Suzuki Baleno has become more attractive and safe than before. Let us know what are the things you are getting in the new Baleno and how different it is from the old one.

New Baleno Car Technology

Talking about its technicality, it has a head-up display. Who can drive without constantly looking at the road. With its help, you can see the technology of your car like AC, fuel, warning notification, speed and rpm. At the same time, 360 degree view camera has been given, with the help of which you can see all around the car on the display. Can see up to eight meters of the vehicle in 3D.

22.86cm SmartPlay Pro Plus touch screen display has been given. With the help of which you can adjust many things seen on the display. Along with this, the facility of next generation connect from mobile has been given in it. You can do safe riding by connecting the car to your phone. Along with this, 5 gear has been given in it, which makes your driving even smoother and better.

Design

Talking about the rear of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the tail-lights of the hatchback car have been given in LED C-shaped which leads to the tailgate. The company has made the dashboard of the car more stylish with a three-layer design. The dashboard of the Baleno has been given a black finish at the top, silver line in the middle and dark blue finish at the bottom. It gets new 16-inch precision cut alloy wheels.

Features

Talking about the features of the new edge Baleno, it supports dual tone interiors, cruise control, rear USB Type A, Type C charger. Rear AC vents, Center armrest with storage, Tilt and telescopic steering, Nexa Baleno anti pinch windows, Anti-pinch windows, Nexa Baleno boot space, 60:40 boot space with rear split, Nexa Baleno anti pinch windows, UV cut glass etc. features are given.

color and price

The new Baleno has been introduced in several color options. This includes Celestial Blue, Red, Silver, Grey, Lux Beige, Arctic White. Its base price is Rs 6,35 000, while the top range is available for Rs 9,49,000.