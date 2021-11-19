The new Bunty Aur Babli will be able to beat the old Bunty Aur Babli!

‘Bunty Aur Babli’ came 16 years ago. After so many years, its sequel has come. Apart from Rani Mukerji, it has all new characters. Anyway, Yash Raj Films is now Rani Mukerji’s domestic production, so she is bound to be there. But the thing that will surprise the audience is that it does not have an item song like ‘Kajrare Kajrare’. Whose big role was in making it a success. But like the first film, it has the full masala of thugs. But will this film be successful for so long? It’s a dumb question.

The interesting side of this is that there are two bunti and two babli in it. An old pair and a new pair. In the fictional town of Fursatganj in Uttar Pradesh, thugs Rakesh (Saif Ali Khan) and Vimmi (Rani Mukerji), once Bunty Aur Babli, are now living a comfortable and decent life.

Rakesh has started working in Railways and cuts tickets. Babli is busy taking care of the house. But old habits don’t just go away. That’s why there are some incidents from which it seems that Bunty and Babli have returned. In such a situation, the attention of the police turns on this old pair. Police Inspector Jatayu Singh (Pankaj Tripathi) approaches them.

But matters get complicated and another thug pair seems to have become active – that of Kunal (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Sonia (Sharvari Wagh). That is, the new age of Bunty and Babli. Can these new age thugs be caught with the help of old fashioned thugs? Or are there any other games here?

The film is very laughable. Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a cop who thinks of himself as Teesmaar Khan. Because of this there are many opportunities to laugh in front of the audience. There are some other funny comedy sequences as well. Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji are strong. Siddhant and Sharvari are also items of their kind – absolutely phadoo. However, this sequel does not have the X-factor of Amitabh Bachchan, so there is less glamor as compared to the first one. Yes, the dialogues are a bit more fun.