The new rules for payment by debit and credit cards coming into effect from January 1, know how it will affect you?

This rule is being implemented by the Reserve Bank of India. RBI has asked to delete customer data stored by all websites and payment gateways to make online payments more secure.

If you are using a credit or debit card, then it is important to know that the method of online payment with debit and credit cards is going to change on the new year. This rule is being implemented by the Reserve Bank of India. RBI has asked to delete customer data stored by all websites and payment gateways to make online payments more secure. In addition, encrypted tokens will be used to carry out transactions in its place.

What did RBI say?

RBI issued guidelines in March 2020 stating that merchants will not be allowed to save card information on their websites to promote data security. Also, if the information is already stored then it will be deleted. According to the new guidelines in September 2021, companies have the opportunity to comply with the rules and give them the option of tokenization by the end of the year.

What does the new rule say

Currently, if using debit or credit, you need to provide information like card number 16, card expiry date, CVV as well as one-time password or transaction PIN. But from January 1, 2022, while making online payment, you will either have to enter complete card details including 16 digit debit or credit card number or opt for tokenization option.

What is tokenization?

Tokenization replaces the actual card details with a unique code called “token”. This token varies for each combination of card, token requester and device. Tokenization will be unique for each card, token requester and merchant. Once the token is created, the tokenized card details can be used in place of the original card number.

What will change from 1st January 2022

Since January, when you make the first payment to a merchant, you must give your consent with an additional factor of authentication (AFA). Once done, you will be able to complete the payment by entering your card’s CVV and OTP.