The New York Film Festival is Back, and Here Are Our Critics’ Favorites

The 59th New York Film Festival will have what the previous edition didn’t: people in seats. To bring audiences back to their well-ventilated Lincoln Center theaters, the festival has established COVID-19 protocols, including mandatory masks and proof of vaccination. It has also assembled an international lineup of premiere and festival-circuit favorites, showcasing the work of both established and next-generation auteurs.

As always, tributes to festival co-founder Amos Vogel, and Wendell B. There is also a strong selection of rediscoveries and revivals, including restorations of Harris Jr.’s “Chameleon Street” and Miklós Janko’s “The Round-Up”. The Currents section continues the festival’s tradition of highlighting new work from experimental and avant-garde filmmakers.

It all begins with Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” on Friday and runs through October 10. There are lots of tickets available; For information on the how, when and where, visit filmlinc.org. Here are some of our favorites:

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Blood and betrayal, labor and trouble – filmmakers from Akira Kurosawa to Roman Polanski have taken on Macbeth. In his stripped-down version, Joel Coen pitches his expressionist tent between cinema and theatre, taking a lead from Orson Welles, whose 1948 adaptation was one of his last Hollywood films. Is this a bad omen of Koen? (It’s the first film he directed without his brother, Ethan.) Whatever the answer, drama is still the thing and so is Volcano Denzel Washington, who ruthlessly embodies, as Wells said, “The Decay of a Tyrant.” Manohla Dargis

Hot Take: Denzel Washington is a fine actor, with an idiosyncratic flair for Shakespeare. Bruno Delbonnell’s black-and-white cinematography emphasizes the salt and pepper in Washington’s beard, and he plays the Thane of Cawdor as a weary, haunted old soldier, a gentle soul who transforms from ambition into cruelty and madness. Surrounded by – his own and that of Lady Macbeth. This will happen Francis McDormand, bringing viperish eloquence to this lean (under two hours), the mean and lyrical reading of a Scottish play. AO Scott