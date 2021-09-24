The New York Film Festival is Back, and Here Are Our Critics’ Favorites
The 59th New York Film Festival will have what the previous edition didn’t: people in seats. To bring audiences back to their well-ventilated Lincoln Center theaters, the festival has established COVID-19 protocols, including mandatory masks and proof of vaccination. It has also assembled an international lineup of premiere and festival-circuit favorites, showcasing the work of both established and next-generation auteurs.
As always, tributes to festival co-founder Amos Vogel, and Wendell B. There is also a strong selection of rediscoveries and revivals, including restorations of Harris Jr.’s “Chameleon Street” and Miklós Janko’s “The Round-Up”. The Currents section continues the festival’s tradition of highlighting new work from experimental and avant-garde filmmakers.
It all begins with Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” on Friday and runs through October 10. There are lots of tickets available; For information on the how, when and where, visit filmlinc.org. Here are some of our favorites:
‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’
Blood and betrayal, labor and trouble – filmmakers from Akira Kurosawa to Roman Polanski have taken on Macbeth. In his stripped-down version, Joel Coen pitches his expressionist tent between cinema and theatre, taking a lead from Orson Welles, whose 1948 adaptation was one of his last Hollywood films. Is this a bad omen of Koen? (It’s the first film he directed without his brother, Ethan.) Whatever the answer, drama is still the thing and so is Volcano Denzel Washington, who ruthlessly embodies, as Wells said, “The Decay of a Tyrant.” Manohla Dargis
Hot Take: Denzel Washington is a fine actor, with an idiosyncratic flair for Shakespeare. Bruno Delbonnell’s black-and-white cinematography emphasizes the salt and pepper in Washington’s beard, and he plays the Thane of Cawdor as a weary, haunted old soldier, a gentle soul who transforms from ambition into cruelty and madness. Surrounded by – his own and that of Lady Macbeth. This will happen Francis McDormand, bringing viperish eloquence to this lean (under two hours), the mean and lyrical reading of a Scottish play. AO Scott
‘Ahad’s knees’
Few filmmakers are as infuriating as the Israeli director Nadav Lapid (“Synonyms”) with such naked sentiment and formalist conviction. Based on an incident involving a proposed “loyalty in culture” law, the story tracks a filmmaker (Avshalom Pollak) about to screen one of his films in a remote town. There, he is furious against the state, communicates with his dying mother and almost loses himself in an apoplectic fury that is punctuated by lapid whiplash camera moves and take-no-prisoners intensity. dergis
‘Bad luck banging or looney porn’
Titanic Porn is a video of the marital relationship between a Bucharest schoolteacher (Katia Paskariou) and her husband, and it begins the film Radu Judd’s brutal essay with a jolt of raucous comedy. When the video circulates on the Internet, Amy’s job is put in jeopardy, and Jude sees her socially distant, masked “trial” staged as a third-act circus of the Culture-Wars War. The film is filled with arguments about the state of modern civilization and arrests documentary images of the Romanian capital as a city on the verge of a pandemic-assisted nervous breakdown. Scott
‘Bergman Island’ and ‘The Souvenir Part II’
Two films about filmmakers navigating the slippery boundaries between life and art. In Mia Hansen-Love’s latest, Chris and Tony (Vicky Cripps and Tim Roth) travel to Faro, the wind-swept Swedish island where Ingmar Bergman lived and worked. Chris’s unfinished script becomes a film within a film, also set on Pharo and starring Mia Wasikowska and Anders Danielson Lai. The result is a less than witty, free-spirited tribute to Bergman on some of his subjects.
The movie inside the sequel to Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir,” her scintillating, gruesome autobiographical feature from 2019 itself, “The Souvenir.” Once again, Honor Swinton Byrne plays Julie, a 1980s British film student knocked sideways by the death of her heroin-addicted boyfriend. Their relationship becomes the subject of their thesis film, and “The Souvenir Part II” becomes a collage of sorrow and creative ingenuity, wrapped in an intricate knot of memory, emotion, and analytical detachment. Scott
Art and life are beautifully blurred in “Drive My Car,” one of two selections in Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s main slate. (The other is “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy”.) The focus on love, desire, work, and grief is loosely adapted from a Haruki Murakami story, centered on an actor-director, Kafuku (an excellent Hidetoshi Nishijima). . Over three uneducated, completely immersed hours, Kafuku is deeply at a loss and continues to engage in his experimental theater productions. When he begins work on a new staging of “Uncle Vanya”, the line between life and drama softens to devastating effect, in a film that itself considers the Chekhov lines, “What can we do? Are we? We should live our lives.” dergis
‘Hole’
In 1961, a group of Milanese spelunkers traveled to southern Italy to map a deep cave at the bottom of a remote mountain valley. His campaign is the starting point of Michelangelo Framamartino’s new film, which is neither a documentary nor a story of adventure, but a quiet, intense, almost overwhelmingly beautiful meditation on life, death, human curiosity and the immeasurable power of nature. . Scott
‘Prayer for theft’
Director Tatiana Huejo opens her quiet, elliptical drama a delicate and shocking revelation at once. 8-year-old Ana lives with her mother (Myra Batala) in an isolated Mexican settlement, held hostage by corrupt government forces and cartels that routinely abduct women. With impeccable beauty and bursts of violence, Huejo creates a portrait of innocence and its loss, which hardens as Ana (Maria Membreno) turns 13. The more she knows, the more you do too – and that’s brutal. dergis
‘Worst man in the world’
When you first see the irresistible, unlikely title character (Renate Reinesway, an emotional quick-change performer) in Joachim Trier’s formal adventure drama (or is it a comedy?), she’s all alone, living in a fabulous city. Smoking is against the scene. (Reinsway won Best Actress at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.) She’s soon out of life and running through other people’s emotions — hurting and stumbling, failing and succeeding. . Happy, sad, generous, ferocious, quick and deliberate, he is a very distinctive human being, who can sometimes remind you of the one in the mirror. dergis
