The New York Philharmonic Returns, In the Midst of Transition

Of course, presiding from the stage was van Zweden. On Wednesday he explained that at the age of 60 the pandemic had prompted him to re-evaluate his priorities and put his family first in the Netherlands. The incessant travel to New York and his other directorship in Hong Kong, which he announced he would also leave in 2024, certainly hasn’t been easy.

Still, his tenure, which has only lasted a season and a half with long closures, raises questions about whether he was the right conductor to lead the Philharmonic in a time of challenge, when there was a need for major rethinking. was called for. When his appointment was announced in early 2016, he had won praise for the ensemble’s technical abilities and producing key dynamic accounts of the core repertory as music director of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. But was this what the New York Philharmonic wanted?

Van Zweiden initially quelled my reservations by enthusiastically joining the Philharmonic’s attempt to lure Borda from the Los Angeles Philharmonic, where he had proven himself to be a visionary leader. And he arrived in 2018 full of energy and ambition. To my surprise, he was at his best leading contemporary scores, especially prominent premieres such as Julia Wolfe’s early multimedia oratorio “Fire in My Mouth” and David Lang’s “Prisoner of the State”, the boldness of Beethoven’s “Fidelio”. Retailing. Van Zweiden appeared to be in his element on both occasions.

While working with Borda, he appeared in two new music series: Nightcap and Sound On. As her second season began, she presided over the start of Project 19, which began work from 19 female musicians to commemorate the centenary of the 19th Amendment. One of them, Tania Leone’s “Stride”, won the Pulitzer Prize this year.