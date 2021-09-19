The New York Philharmonic Returns, In the Midst of Transition
The New York Philharmonic’s concert on Friday wasn’t just a happy return to America’s oldest orchestra 556 days after its final performance at Lincoln Center.
The incident also revealed an institution in the midst of significant changes, including the unexpected announcement on Wednesday that Jaap van Zweden has decided to step down as music director at the end of the 2023–24 season. His six-season stint would be the Philharmonic’s shortest since Pierre Boulez in the 1970s.
Van Zweiden’s big news dominated the occasion. But that was hardly the only big news. The concert at Alice Tully Hall opened a season during which the Philharmonic’s home at David Geffen Hall will be closed for a long-awaited overhaul. For all the devastation of the pandemic, the shutdown allowed the Philharmonic and its dynamic president, Deborah Borda, to accelerate the renovation program by a year and a half. The opening of next season should take place at the “new” Geffen Hall; Through June the orchestra will perform mostly at Tully, Columbus Circle’s Rose Theater and Carnegie Hall.
Friday’s concert featured a leading institution attempting to address issues of racial and gender representation in classical music, which has only escalated over the past year and a half. Brown, the first poet to live in a Lincoln Center residence, read as part of a program offering works by Anna Klein and George Walker next to classics by Copeland and Beethoven.
Of course, presiding from the stage was van Zweden. On Wednesday he explained that at the age of 60 the pandemic had prompted him to re-evaluate his priorities and put his family first in the Netherlands. The incessant travel to New York and his other directorship in Hong Kong, which he announced he would also leave in 2024, certainly hasn’t been easy.
Still, his tenure, which has only lasted a season and a half with long closures, raises questions about whether he was the right conductor to lead the Philharmonic in a time of challenge, when there was a need for major rethinking. was called for. When his appointment was announced in early 2016, he had won praise for the ensemble’s technical abilities and producing key dynamic accounts of the core repertory as music director of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. But was this what the New York Philharmonic wanted?
Van Zweiden initially quelled my reservations by enthusiastically joining the Philharmonic’s attempt to lure Borda from the Los Angeles Philharmonic, where he had proven himself to be a visionary leader. And he arrived in 2018 full of energy and ambition. To my surprise, he was at his best leading contemporary scores, especially prominent premieres such as Julia Wolfe’s early multimedia oratorio “Fire in My Mouth” and David Lang’s “Prisoner of the State”, the boldness of Beethoven’s “Fidelio”. Retailing. Van Zweiden appeared to be in his element on both occasions.
While working with Borda, he appeared in two new music series: Nightcap and Sound On. As her second season began, she presided over the start of Project 19, which began work from 19 female musicians to commemorate the centenary of the 19th Amendment. One of them, Tania Leone’s “Stride”, won the Pulitzer Prize this year.
Yet when leading the standard repertory, which was considered his selling point, van Zweiden, seemingly trying to add new vitality to the classics, often went too far, resulting in frightening, aggressive and overly loud performances. Is. Not every time. He has conducted some of the most lively, insightful accounts of Rachmaninoff and Brahms Symphony and other works.
But he has given some of Staples’ shocking performances. And often their schedules drop a relatively small new piece of familiar fare into an evening. The number of disappointing shows this season gave rise to the same nostalgic thought.
He explained Wednesday that he sees his main mission now as a wonderfully renovated hall to carry the orchestra through its nomadic season and inaugurate the next. more power to him. There will be two full seasons there; I look forward to seeing if the new space inspires her — and the orchestra — to take artistic opportunities and match the moment.
Friday’s program, at least, was thoughtfully conceived and finely performed. Clyne scored the tender, elegiac “In Her Arms” for 15 strings in 2008, following the death of her mother. The title comes from a poem by the Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh, and the performance was preceded by Brown’s sensitive reading of an important passage. Van Zweden interestingly gave the strings some extra pinch of dissonant intervals and chords, and brought to the fore the subtle urgency that lies beneath the surface of this ruminant piece.
Copeland’s nimble, slightly restless “Quiet City” in New York City was perfect for this time, and the performance featured catchy solo playing on trumpet from Christopher Martin and English horn from Ryan Roberts. Van Zweden pioneered a compelling account of Walker’s turbulence, exploring “antiphonies” for chamber orchestra from 1968. Brown returned to read his poem “A Country of Water,” a powerfully personal, rich allegorical work.
Then, with the whole orchestra, Daniil Trifonov was the soloist in Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. As we have come to expect from this remarkable artist, he played brilliantly – daring and sensitive, passionate and poetic. He tolerated extraordinary clarity when he wanted us to hear intricate details. But other times, the entire route was covered in swaths of milky colors. The orchestra sounded luxurious, full-bodied and luxurious at Tully, which is much smaller than a Geffen or Carnegie, with almost a thousand seats.
Early in the evening, the audience applauded and cheered with enthusiasm as a hearty Borda came on stage and welcomed the Philharmonic’s audience. With the new Geffen coming her way, she had begun to indicate that she was considering stepping down. But now he has a chance to set a new direction for this storied orchestra by appointing a new music director. (How about its first lady?) I hope she’s still at work in three years, when a new era begins.
