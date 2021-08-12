The New York Times wants readers to pay for newsletters.

The New York Times said Thursday it would make a list of newsletters available to subscribers only, including new offerings from John McWhorter, Kara Swisher and other writers.

The Times, which has produced free newsletters for 20 years, now has around 50, which are read by 15 million people every week. Eleven of these will become subscriber-only, along with seven new newsletters, said Alex Hardiman, Times Product Manager.

“We have to make sure that we add a much more distinctive value to what it means to feel like a follower,” she said in an interview. “So a big part of the job now is to make sure that every time you run into The Times as a subscriber, you know it and you feel it.”

The Times has devoted more resources to converting readers of its apps and website to paid subscribers. The company has eight million subscribers and 100 million registered users, who provide their email address but do not pay for a subscription, it said in its latest financial results.