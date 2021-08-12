The New York Times wants readers to pay for newsletters.
The New York Times said Thursday it would make a list of newsletters available to subscribers only, including new offerings from John McWhorter, Kara Swisher and other writers.
The Times, which has produced free newsletters for 20 years, now has around 50, which are read by 15 million people every week. Eleven of these will become subscriber-only, along with seven new newsletters, said Alex Hardiman, Times Product Manager.
“We have to make sure that we add a much more distinctive value to what it means to feel like a follower,” she said in an interview. “So a big part of the job now is to make sure that every time you run into The Times as a subscriber, you know it and you feel it.”
The Times has devoted more resources to converting readers of its apps and website to paid subscribers. The company has eight million subscribers and 100 million registered users, who provide their email address but do not pay for a subscription, it said in its latest financial results.
Ms Hardiman said readers of The Times who don’t subscribe will still be able to read dozens of free newsletters, including The Morning and DealBook.
Existing newsletters that will only be available to subscribers include On Politics, Well, On Tech With Shira Ovide and Parenting, as well as newsletters from Opinion columnists. The change will begin to roll out in early September, a Times spokeswoman said.
The seven new newsletters will be written by Peter Coy, a former Bloomberg Businessweek reporter; Ms. Swisher, a technical reporter who writes and hosts a podcast for The Times’ Opinion section; Jane Coaston, host of “The Argument,” a Times Opinion podcast; Tressie McMillan Cottom, sociologist and writer; cultural critic Jay Caspian Kang; Tish Harrison Warren, an Anglican priest; and M. McWhorter, author and linguist from Columbia University.
Kathleen Kingsbury, editor of the Opinion section of The Times, said she had recruited writers who would develop the current expertise and coverage of Opinion columnists.
“We have sought diversity in all its forms to complete the offer, so that readers find something that touches one of their interests, a voice that intrigues and surprises them, that offers difficult arguments”, she declared.
Newsletters are experiencing a resurgence of interest. Substack, a newsletter platform, has inspired top writers with six-figure deals to launch their own subscription newsletters through the service. Facebook launched its own newsletter subscription service, Bulletin, in June. Twitter acquired the Revue newsletter company earlier this year.
#York #Times #readers #pay #newsletters
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.