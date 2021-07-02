The news of Sai’s death will reach home, father-in-law will be held responsible. Hindi News, TV

New Delhi: Till now you have seen, in the serial ‘Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ you have seen till now, Virat complains to Sai. Virat says that Sai has not invited him to the event. After which Sai explains the reason for not inviting Virat. During this, Virat (Neil Bhatt) shows Sai his explosive dance performance.

bhavani hui soft for sai

Ninad and Omi make fun of Sai’s threat, but Bhavani is sure that Sai will do something. Bhavani’s attitude is a bit soft towards Sai and Omi also favors Sai a little and Ninad gets lonely. Ninad gets angry hearing Omi and Bhavani’s favor. The process of conversation between the three is going on that only then the police comes.

Police comes to the house

The police tells that Sai has had an accident and she is dead. Hearing this, the heads of all three get dizzy and all three reach the college. On the other hand, Sai gets upset about his lies, only then Virat comes to cheer him up. Sai tells Virat about his lie.

Will give his winning prize to Bhavani

Further you will see that after coming to college, Bhavani will understand the truth. After which Sai will give a banging dance performance in the event. During this, Virat will also reach Sai’s college and win the Sai trophy through his spectacular dance. Sai will dedicate her award to Bhavani in front of the whole era. Bhavani will be shocked to hear Sai’s words. Bhavani will be very happy seeing Sai’s love. Seeing Bhavani’s smile, Pakhi will be burnt to ashes. Pakhi will start feeling that now Bhavani has also gone on Sai’s side.

