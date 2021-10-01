The next 6 to 8 weeks are crucial for Kovid in India, says AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria

The second wave of corona epidemic is still raging in the country. It is heartening to know that less than 30,000 cases are coming up every day for a week. However, there is a festive season ahead that could trigger a weaker accompaniment and even a feast for the third wave. AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has warned that the next 6 to 8 weeks are very important. If caution is exercised by then, carelessness is not taken, the cases of corona will be greatly reduced.Guleria said, ‘We have to be careful and cautious during the festive season. If we stay awake for the next 6-8 weeks, we will see a decrease in corona cases. This warning from the directors of AIIMS is also important as the market is very crowded during the festive season, which is most conducive to the spread of the virus. In the next one or two months, there are many festivals like Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath, Christmas.

On Friday, 26,727 new cases of corona infection were reported in India in the last 24 hours. During this time, 28,246 patients recovered and 277 patients died of corona. These figures are given in the health bulletin issued by the Union Ministry of Health. There are currently 275,224 active cases of corona in the country. This is 0.82 per cent of the total cases which is the lowest in the last 196 days.

India’s recovery rate from the corona epidemic has now reached 97.86 per cent, the highest since March 2020. The daily positivity rate is less than 3 percent for the last 32 days and less than 5 percent for 115 consecutive days. With 64,40,451 vaccine doses delivered in the last 24 hours, India’s total COVID vaccination coverage has reached 89,02,08,007. This performance came from 86,46,674 sessions.