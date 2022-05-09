The next AOC? Frontrunner for PA seat is Dem socialist backed by Bernie, Warren



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Leading the Pennsylvania House seat is a Democratic socialist backed by Senator Bernie Sanders, I-VT, and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. .

Pennsylvania Republican Summer Lee, a progressive Democrat, is set to be replaced by retired Republican Mike Doyle, D-Penn, who has served in Congress since 1995.

Lee has openly supported a number of socialist policies – including redistribution of wealth – as well as controversial progressive policies such as the abolition of prisons.

The ‘Defend Police’ Democrats are ready to expand the party’s power in the mid-2022 elections

“Instead of ‘thanking’ black women, black voters, and in particular, black organizers … give us the investments we need and deserve, redistribute wealth, stop police violence, abolish the carassal state, promise to build black-led political power … and compensation, “Lee tweeted in November 2020.

Like her speech, Lee’s career as a state representative compares her and Ocasio-Cortez: both women defeated long-standing members of their respective governing bodies in 2018 and ran on similar progressive platforms.

Ocasio-Cortez Former Representative Joe Crowley, DN.Y. Who defeated, whom many predicted would be the speaker of the House before his surprise primary disaster to secure his seat in Congress. Lee defeated Paul Costa, a longtime incumbent, primary Democrat and former Pennsylvania state representative, and ended his two-decade career in the state legislature.

In addition, Lee’s platform moves in the same circle as the “Squad” queen, capitalizing on the buzz by pushing “Medicare for All”, “Justice” on several of its progressive policies, and several wild claims starting from the state. Immigration policy from American democracy.

“Throughout the history of our country, we have never fulfilled the promise of democracy,” Lee claimed in the “Democracy and the Right to Vote” section of his website. “The legacy of slavery and the disenfranchisement of Jim Crow voters have made the ballot box inaccessible through Jerry Mandering and voter repression, especially for poor, black and brown people across the country.”

Lee also claimed that the US “government rules have failed to deliver on its promise of democracy” and called for “an end to outdated and arbitrary laws” as well as “giving every person in our country the right to vote – from ex-prisoners to immigrants.” Worthy of a voice. “

Pennsylvania progressives are also working to pack the Supreme Court “so that right-wing extremists do not take away our fundamental rights” and “end lifelong appointments to the country’s highest court.”

Lee also called for the abolition of filibuster, which he claims is “a tool championed by separatist senators to oppose civil rights law, which is in progress today.”

“No one is illegal. Our immigration system is a broken network of xenophobic policies that seeks to punish blacks and blacks instead of paving the way for citizenship,” Lee claimed in his “Immigration” tab.

Lee called for an end to “life without parole” as well as the elimination of “cash bail because our current system, which imprisons people on the basis of their ability to pay, is a barbaric remnant that punishes the poor for their poverty.”

“Our constitutional right to abortion care faces the greatest threat in its history, and Congress must do everything in its power to protect this fundamental right,” Lee wrote. “Reproductive health, rights and justice.”

“We must not only protect the federal right to abortion, but also repeal laws such as the Hyde Amendment that exclude care for marginalized and low-income communities,” he claimed.

The Hyde Amendment is a bipartisan law that prohibits federal funding from leading to abortion, except in cases of rape, incest, or endangering the mother’s life.

Lee has received approval from high-profile progressive groups, including the Ocasio-Cortez-affiliated Justice Democrats, the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC, and the Sunrise Movement.

Pennsylvania has also become a Democrat Supported Controversial Image by PAC – Image Action’s affiliate, which has been condemned by Republican senators. “ Anti-Israel – and The Way to Lead PAC, a progressive group founded by the “Squad” rep. Corey Bush, D-Mo. Defunding the police .

In addition, Leakey “Squad” representative Ayanna Presley, D-Mass. And the House has been backed by prominent progressives, including Pramila Jaipal, D-Wash, and Warren and Sanders in the Senate.

According to him Federal election Commission According to (FEC) data, Lee Justice has paid thousands of dollars to Democrat’s Go-to Digital Communications Firm, Middle Seat Consulting, which Supports “Campaigns, organizations, and causes for racial justice, climate action, immigrant rights, interdepartmental feminism, economic justice, and more.”

Lee’s approval has kept him Chief His primary position is against his Democratic primary opponents because he wants to take the Blue Party nomination for the vacant seat.

However, securing a Democratic nomination is not the same as giving a ticket to Congress, especially in historically purple Pennsylvania. The state turned red in the 2016 presidential election and turned blue in 2020.

This is especially true for the upcoming 2022 midterm, where Republicans are expected to gain serious ground in the House and potential Senate.

That said, after being a tough blue castle for the past millennium, Doyle’s vacant seat shows little sign of change – it still ranks as a tough Democrat seat by political pollsters. This means that whoever wins the Democratic primary will probably go to Congress next January.

If Lee wins, he will be the last progressive to occupy an old guard seat, accelerating the Democratic Party’s progressive takeover.

Lee’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock Digital.