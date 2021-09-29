The next step in Google search: context is king

At its Search On event today, Google introduced a slew of new features that, put together, are its strongest effort yet to get people to do more than just type a few words into a search box. By leveraging its new Multitask Unified Model (MUM) machine learning technology in smaller ways, the company hopes to start a finer cycle: it will provide more detail and context-rich answers, and in turn it hopes that users Will ask for more detailed and references. Rich question. The end result, the company hopes, will be a rich and in-depth search experience.

Google SVP Prabhakar Raghavan oversees search, along with assistants, ads and other products. He likes to say – and reiterated in an interview last Sunday – that “search is not a solved problem.” That may be true, but the problems he and his team are trying to solve now have less to do with the conflict with the web and more than adding context to what they find out there.

AI will help Google find out the questions people are asking

For its part, Google is about to start flexing its ability to use machine learning to recognize constellations of related topics and present them to you in a systematic way. A redesign coming to Google Search will start showing a “Things to know” box that will direct you to various subtopics. When there’s a part of a video that’s relevant to the general topic—even when it’s not the entire video—it will send you there. Purchase results will start showing available inventory in nearby stores and even the different styles of clothing associated with your search.

For your part, Google is offering — although perhaps “ask” is a better word — new methods of search that go beyond text boxes. It is making an aggressive effort to bring its image recognition software Google Lens to more places. It will also be built into the Google app on iOS and the Chrome web browser on desktop. And with MUM, Google is expecting users to do much more than just identify flowers or landmarks, but instead use Lens directly to ask questions and make purchases.

“It’s a cycle that I think will continue to grow,” says Raghavan. “More technology leads to more user spend, leads to better expression for the user, and will demand more of us technologically.”





Those two sides of the search equation are meant to start the next phase of Google Search, one where its machine learning algorithms become more prominent in the process by directly organizing and presenting information. In this, recent advances in AI language processing will greatly aid Google’s efforts. Thanks to systems known as the Large Language Model (MUM is one of these), machine learning has become much better at mapping the connections between words and subjects. These skills are what the company is taking advantage of to make search not only more precise, but more exploratory and hopefully more helpful.

An example from Google is instructable. You might not know at first what your bicycle parts are called, but if something is broken you need to find it. Google Lens can visually detect the derailleur (the gear shifter hanging near the rear wheel) and instead of just giving you a discrete piece of information, it will allow you to ask questions about how to fix that thing directly , will lead you to the information (in this case, the excellent Berm Peak YouTube channel).

Multimodal search requires completely new input from users

The push to get more users to open Google Lens more often is appealing on its own merits, but the bigger picture is (so to speak) about Google’s effort to gather more context for your questions. More complex, multiple searches that combine text and images, says Raghavan, “demands an entirely different level of relevance that we have with a provider, and so it helps us to keep as much context as possible.” Is.”

We are far from the so-called “ten blue links” of search results that Google provides. It is showing long information box, image result and direct answer. Today’s announcements are another step, one where the information Google provides is not just a ranking of relevant information but a distillation of what its machines understand by scraping the web.

In some cases—like in the case of purchases—that distillation means you’ll probably be sending more page views to Google. Like Lens, it’s important to keep an eye on that trend: Google searches push you to Google’s own products. But there is a big danger here too. The fact that Google is telling you more things directly adds to a burden it always had: speaking with less bias.

By this I mean bias in two different senses. The first is technical: the machine learning model Google wants to use to improve search has well-documented problems with racial and gender biases. They are trained by reading large chunks of the web, and as a result, adopt dirty ways of talking. Google’s troubles with its AI ethics team are also well documented at this point – it fired two leading researchers after publishing a paper on the topic. As told by Pandu Nayak, Google’s VP of search ledgeIn his article on today’s MUM announcements, Google is aware that all language models have biases, but the company believes it avoids “putting it out for people to consume directly”. could.





Be that as it may (and to be clear, it may not), this leads to another consequential question and another kind of bias. As Google starts telling you directly about its own synthesis of information, from what point of view is it speaking? As journalists, we often talk about how the so-called “from anywhere” approach is an inadequate way of presenting our reporting. What is Google’s view? This is an issue the company has faced in the past, sometimes referred to as the “one true answer” problem. When Google tries to give people short, definitive answers using automated systems, it often spreads false information.

Possessing that question, Raghavan answered by pointing out the complexity of modern language models. “Almost all language models, if you look at them, are embeddings in a space of higher dimensions. There are parts of these spaces that are more authoritative, some parts that are less authoritative. We mechanically use those things very easily. can assess,” he explains. Raghavan says the challenge is how to present that complexity without overwhelming the user.

Can Google stay neutral if Google is replying directly to users?

But it does make sense to me that the real answer is that, at least, for now, Google is doing what it takes to avoid facing the question of its search engine approach by avoiding domains where the alleged It can be done, as Raghavan says. , “Excessive Editorialization.” Often when talking to Google executives about these problems of favoritism and trust, they focus on the easy-to-define parts of high-dimension spaces like “authority.”

For example, Google’s new “things to know” box won’t appear when someone searches for something Google has identified as “particularly harmful/sensitive,” although a spokesperson says that Google doesn’t have a specific “Allowing or not allowing curated categories, but our systems are able to comprehensively understand topics that should or should not trigger these types of features.”

Google Search, its inputs, outputs, algorithms and language models have all become almost unimaginably complex. When Google tells us it’s now able to decipher the content of a video, we assume it has the computing chops to pull it off – but the reality is that even indexing such a large corpus is an important task. Which dwarfs the original mission of sequencing the early Webb. (Google is only indexing audio transcripts of a subset of YouTube, for the record, though with MUM it aims to do visual indexing and other video platforms in the future).

Often when you are talking to computer scientists, the problem of traveling salesmen comes up. It’s a well-known puzzle where you try to calculate the shortest possible route between a given number of cities, but it’s also a rich metaphor for thinking about how computers make their moves.

“If you had given me all the machines in the world, I could have solved much bigger cases,” says Raghavan. But as for the discovery, he says it is unsolved and probably by throwing more computers at it. Instead, Google needs to come up with new approaches, like MUM, that better take advantage of the resources Google can realistically create. “If you gave me all the machines, I would still be bound by human curiosity and cognition.”

Google’s new ways of interpreting information are impressive, but the challenge is what it will do with the information and how it presents it. The funny thing about the traveling salesman’s problem is that no one stops and asks what exactly is the matter, what is he going to show all his customers from door to door?