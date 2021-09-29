The NFL rookie quarterback has been bad. Can it change?

Rookie quarterbacks are usually mediocre to terrible. Fans remember exceptional cases, like Justin Herbert’s aggressive-rookie-of-the-year-winning performance in 2020, while the struggles of top prospects like Dwayne Haskins, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen, Jared Goff and many others are either forgotten are given or when they later achieve success they politely withdraw.

It’s rare, however, that so many baddies are so punitively terrible in such early appearances. Sam Darnold had a tragic rookie season for the 2018 Jets (a bout of mononucleosis, “seeing the ghosts”) against the Patriots’ defense, but he threw two touchdowns and propelled the Jets to victory on their first start. Joe Burrows, Carson Wentz, Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota, and many others also enjoyed early success, before either being injured or injured, or both. A rookie season is usually a roller-coaster ride. So far in 2021, all these have been haunted houses.

The reasons for a bad start vary from team to team. The Wilson Jets are beginning their second foundation-to-rafters reconstruction project of the past three years. Their roster looks like it was assembled by tearing down the first 50 pages using a newsstand draft guide. Injuries have sidelined some of the team’s remaining recognizable heavyweights, including left tackle Mekhi Becton, who was Wilson’s top pass defender, and wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who was Wilson’s short-pass safety valve. Nearly every Jets rookie quarterback of the past half century has faced a tough test, but Wilson faces a particularly dire situation.

Lawrence is coached by Urban Meyer, the latest in a long line of collegiate potentates (Steve Spurrier, Nick Saban, Bobby Petrino, and Chip Kelly) who learned the hard way that they were the gods during NFL Mayor’s tenure. could not work. He has been fined by the NFL Players Association for violating practice protocol, an awkward comeback attempt by Tim Tebow and a public denial that he is interested in the University of Southern California coaching vacancy. (Like Julius Caesar, Meyer is obliged to decline three times before forfeiting the crown.) The Jaguars perform each Sunday as if they are the third or fourth thing on their coach’s mind.

Meyer forced Lawrence to split the first-string practice rep with the lame-duck incumbent, Gardner Minshaw, for much of the training camp, before Minshaw was traded to the Eagles, perhaps still believing he would. Can redecorate your prized new ones. The relative lack of practice time with Lawrence’s debut may have contributed to his distress.