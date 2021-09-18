The NFL’s New Game: Embrace the Betting Ads, Watch the Money Pour

Betting has long been part of the DNA of the National Football League. Its two founding fathers, Art Rooney and Tim Mara, were gamblers.

Rooney spent his early years with the Pittsburgh Steelers winning at Saratoga Race Course with a small fortune. Mara, his close friend, was a bookie who bought the New York Giants for $500.

For decades, however, NFL executives went to great lengths to get the league away from the tens of billions of dollars they put on their games – legally in Las Vegas, but with offshore sports betting shops, offices and In bar pools and among illegal bookmakers. The NFL supported the Unlawful Internet Gambling Prohibition and Enforcement Act of 2006 and fought New Jersey’s efforts to allow its casinos and horse tracks to bet on football games.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to make sure that our games are not betting vehicles,” NFL spokesman Joe Brown told The New York Times in 2008.