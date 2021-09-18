The NFL’s New Game: Embrace the Betting Ads, Watch the Money Pour
Betting has long been part of the DNA of the National Football League. Its two founding fathers, Art Rooney and Tim Mara, were gamblers.
Rooney spent his early years with the Pittsburgh Steelers winning at Saratoga Race Course with a small fortune. Mara, his close friend, was a bookie who bought the New York Giants for $500.
For decades, however, NFL executives went to great lengths to get the league away from the tens of billions of dollars they put on their games – legally in Las Vegas, but with offshore sports betting shops, offices and In bar pools and among illegal bookmakers. The NFL supported the Unlawful Internet Gambling Prohibition and Enforcement Act of 2006 and fought New Jersey’s efforts to allow its casinos and horse tracks to bet on football games.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to make sure that our games are not betting vehicles,” NFL spokesman Joe Brown told The New York Times in 2008.
“We have been accused of allowing gambling because it is good for the popularity of the sport,” he said. “If that’s true, we’ve wasted hundreds of thousands of dollars on our games opposing gambling.”
What the NFL once sold as a theoretical stand, however, has recently given way to a more practical one. As betting on football ballooned into a multi-billion-dollar industry, and state after state worked to legalize it, the NFL was left with an obvious choice: to gamble on its own game. Casino marketing dollars to continue fighting, or to embrace it in exchange for a significant cut.
And that money the league once spent lobbying against gambling? This season, the NFL is taking it back. and then some.
In its opening weekend, celebrities such as Ben Affleck, Martin Lawrence and Jamie Foxx headlined commercials broadcast during NFL game broadcasts, placing betting with a WynnBET, DraftKings, FanDuel or BetMGM account just a click away. NFL Network included a betting line on its ticker for the first time.
Late or not, the NFL’s embrace of gambling is, well, tempting. League and industry experts expect several hundred million dollars from gambling companies this season for the NFL and its teams.
“Over the next 10 years, this is going to be a more than $1 billion opportunity for the league and our clubs,” said Christopher Halpin, the NFL’s chief strategy and development officer.
Less than three years after the Supreme Court struck down a federal law prohibiting sports gambling in most states, sports betting companies are meeting an eager audience. GeoComplete Solutions, a company that uses geolocation to help verify that bettors are online gambling from places where betting is legal, said it had recorded 58.2 million transactions in the United States during the NFL’s opening weekend. processed, which was more than double what was handled during the same period. Weekend last season.
“We expected higher volumes, but what we’ve seen has surprised us,” said Lindsey Slader, managing director of GeoComply. “The level of demand in new markets such as Arizona indicates that consumers have long waited for the option to bet a game legally.”
The company said the stakes came from 18 US states and the District of Columbia. More states are likely to join soon.
New York has approved online betting and is in the process of determining which operators will be allowed to place bets. And sports betting measures are being considered in heavily populated states such as California, Texas and Florida, where sports book operators are spending heavily to gain a foothold.
“You have to look at the size of the prize,” said Wynn Interactive’s chief executive Craig Billings. “I think it’s going to be the same market size as the commercial casino industry in the US, $40 billion or more annually.”
That’s why he hired Affleck to direct and star in a commercial alongside Shaquille O’Neill, and his company plans to spend more than $100 million on advertising throughout the NFL season.
“It is important to be part of the in-game broadcast – it is our most popular sport with a core audience of early adopters who are betting offshore,” Billings said. “It’s a rifle shot you have to take.”
WynnBET is hardly alone.
According to estimates by research firm iSpot.TV, as of September 9 this year, DraftKings’ spending on national television advertising is up 98 percent compared to the same period a year ago, while FanDuel’s spending has more than doubled.
Overall, gambling companies spent $7.4 million on commercials during the first week of prime time games, which is 9 percent more than the opening games on Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights of the previous year, as reported by TV. The advertising measurement platform is as per EDO’s estimates.
“The dollars are starting to add up,” said John Bogus, executive vice president of sports sales and marketing for CBS Sports.
The network saw an increase in advertising interest for NFL broadcasts this year. Bogusz attributed “a good portion” of the development of sports betting ads.
“Overall, volume has increased among all advertisers, but it has also increased,” he said. “I think it will continue to grow.”
Dan Lovinger, executive vice president of advertising sales for NBC Sports Group, said on a conference call that the boom from sports betting operators was “reminiscent of the time the fantasy category was open.”
In 2015, FanDuel and DraftKings spent millions on the airwaves with commercials to gain a larger audience for daily fantasy games, where fans gather rosters of real football players to play against rosters of other fantasy players. to pay an entry fee.
Blitz worked. like.
The campaigns attracted customers, but also the attention of regulators and prompted complaints from viewers who were tired of repeating ads. Both companies spent money on lawyers and lobbyists and stayed on the sports betting axis.
The average amount of actual game action during a three-hour broadcast of an NFL game is approximately 11 minutes. Halpin said the league’s internal research showed that among fans age 21 and older, about 20 percent were frequent sports bookmakers who were mostly young and male, and another 20 percent — mostly women over 55 — There was “active denial”.
To navigate this stark divide, as well as to persuade those in the middle, the NFL decided to limit sports betting commercials to one pregame and halftime spot per quarter – six per broadcast.
It largely avoided talk of odds and straight spreads during the biggest NFL game broadcast.
“We have to avoid the talk of sports betting or the overabundance of sports with fans aloof from risk,” Halpin said. “My mom loves her NFL, but she doesn’t want to talk about gambling.”
