The Night House (2021) Dual Audio Archives HD 720p



The Night House (2021 Dual Audio (480p,720p,1080p)

In this post I am going to tell you about the movie The Night House . You will also get information about the characters participating in the film The Night House through this post.

Movie Info:

Full Name: The Night House

Released Year : 2021 (USA)

Size: 400MB || 1.2GB || 2.5GB || 4.79GBWriting Credits (in alphabetical order)

Ben Collins

Luke Piotrowski

Quality: 480p || 720p || 1080p

Format: Mkv

The Night House (2021) Movie Dual Audio (Hindi-English) 720p & 480p & 1080p. This is a Hindi movie and is available in 720p & 480p qualities.

The Night House Movies Information

Initial release: 24 January 2020 (USA)

New Released Date: August 20, 2021

Director: David Bruckner

Production companies: Anton; Phantom Four Films

Produced by: David S. Goyer; Keith Levine; John Zois

Distributed by: Searchlight Pictures

Music by: Ben Lovett

Writing Credits -Ben Collins, Luke Piotrowski

Cinematography by-Elisha Christian

Film Editing by-David Marks

Casting By-Eric Souliere

Production Design by-Kathrin Eder

Art Direction by-Joshua Dobkin

Set Decoration by-Prerna Chawla

Costume Design by-Samantha Hawkins

Script and Continuity Department-Katri Billard

Storyline

Storyline

The Night House is a brilliant and captivating debut novel.A widow begins to uncover her recently deceased husband's disturbing secrets.

Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep together-but then the dreams come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house call to her, beckoning with a ghostly allure. But the harsh light of day washes away any proof of a haunting. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into his belongings, yearning for answers

Cast Of The Night House Movie

Rebecca Hall as Beth Sarah Goldberg as Claire Vondie Curtis-Hall as Mel Evan Jonigkeit as Owen Stacy Martin as Madelyne David Abeles as Gary Christina Jackson as Heather Patrick Klein as Bob Crystal Swann as Principal Catherine Weidner as Teacher Laura Austin as Relative Jacob Garrett White as Clerk Samantha Buck as Becky Lydia Hand as Woman in Pink Lea Enslin as Woman in White Amy Zubieta as Woman in Green Allie McCulloch as Woman in Red Amber Anne as Bridesmaid

The Night House (2021) English Dubbed Official Trailer 720p HDRip

Movie Information

Name: The Night House

Year: 2021

Country- USA

Language: English

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: AVI, MKV, MP4

Movies Story reviews

Screenshots: The Night House Movie

