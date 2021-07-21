The Nightmare of Our Snooping Phones

This article is part of Technology newsletter. You can register here to receive it during the week.

“Data privacy” is one of those terms that feels stripped of all emotion. It’s like a flat soda. At least until America’s failure to put in place even basic data privacy protections has real repercussions.

This week, a senior official in the U.S. hierarchy of the Roman Catholic Church resigned after a news site said he had data from his cell phone that appeared to show the administrator was using the app. Grindr LGBTQ dating and regularly went to gay bars. Journalists had access to travel data and digital traces from his mobile phone for three years and were able to trace his movements.

I know people will have complex feelings about this. Some of you may think it is okay to use whatever means necessary to determine when a public figure is breaking his promises, including when it comes to a priest who may have broke his vow of celibacy.

For me, however, it’s not just one man. This is a structural flaw that allows real-time data on the movements of Americans to exist in the first place and be used without our knowledge or without our true consent. This case shows the tangible consequences of the practices of America’s vast, largely unregulated data collection industries.