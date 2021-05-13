The Nintendo Switch is finally getting a $10 calculator app



We’re in a comparatively quiet interval for Switch releases whereas we look ahead to Skyward Sword’s remaster to launch in July. Fortunately, immediately marks the arrival of a new $10 calculator app on Nintendo’s console, which ought to cease your machine from gathering an excessive amount of mud over the approaching months. Hell yeah. Math.

The app, which was noticed by Eurogamer, is actually simply referred to as “Calculator” and is being revealed by Sabec. It’s single-player, which sadly guidelines out any team-based calculating, and it really works in TV and handheld modes, in line with its product web page. We’d be remiss if we didn’t level out that the app bears a placing resemblance to the iPhone’s previous calculator app, however being charitable, it’s doable that the app is solely responsible of drawing inspiration from Dieter Rams’ basic design.

Not like Sony’s and Microsoft’s consoles, and even Nintendo’s earlier machines, the Switch doesn’t have a lot in the best way of non-gaming apps. It doesn’t have Netflix, Spotify, or these different items of software program that we’ve come to count on will seem on principally any piece of electronics with a display. However now, finally, it has a calculator app. Thank god.