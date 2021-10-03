‘The Noseblood’ Review: ‘Who Hear Hate There Father?’

“Who here has a father who is dead?”

As with practical questions for the audience, it is very personal. But when an actor asked this from the stage during “The Noseblood” the other evening, Aya Ogawa’s gentle, clear calculation of a play, raised many hands.

Other questions for the crowd come later: “Who here loves his father?”

And, at least relevant in this emotionally complex, autobiographical show: “Who in here hates his father?”

On top of that, all the four actors sharing the role of Aaya – the playwrights – raise their hands in the character.

Directed by Ogawa at the Japan Society, which presents it with the Chocolate Factory Theatre, “The Nosebleed” is a large drama about grief and remorse, hatred and legacy. A delayed processing of the loss of a parent by a daughter who now has children of her own, it is a tactile-grace ritual of inquiry and purification: about the elements of inheritance that must be passed on, the poison bits that must be expelled. can be done and it is too late to claim the missing pieces.