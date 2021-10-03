‘The Noseblood’ Review: ‘Who Hear Hate There Father?’
“Who here has a father who is dead?”
As with practical questions for the audience, it is very personal. But when an actor asked this from the stage during “The Noseblood” the other evening, Aya Ogawa’s gentle, clear calculation of a play, raised many hands.
Other questions for the crowd come later: “Who here loves his father?”
And, at least relevant in this emotionally complex, autobiographical show: “Who in here hates his father?”
On top of that, all the four actors sharing the role of Aaya – the playwrights – raise their hands in the character.
Directed by Ogawa at the Japan Society, which presents it with the Chocolate Factory Theatre, “The Nosebleed” is a large drama about grief and remorse, hatred and legacy. A delayed processing of the loss of a parent by a daughter who now has children of her own, it is a tactile-grace ritual of inquiry and purification: about the elements of inheritance that must be passed on, the poison bits that must be expelled. can be done and it is too late to claim the missing pieces.
If this all sounds grim and – what with the four ayahs – hard to follow, it is not. Impeccably structured and clearly staged, the play has a welcoming sense of humor, and is familiar with the many English translations of Ogawa’s Japanese playwright Toshiki Okada (“Zero Cost House”), known for its colloquial urgency. . .
“The Noseblood” also has some weird, psychologically pleasurable scenes from the reality TV show “The Bachelorette.”
“Why haven’t you talked to your dad in two years?” The bachelor asks for his date.
“Is it my responsibility to reach out to him and make sure there’s a relationship there?” Its date says “I do not know.”
In a news release about the play, Ogawa says that “it is one of the biggest failures of my life, which is when my father almost died.” 15 years ago, I failed to do anything to honor them or their lives because of the nature of our relationship.”
“The Noseblood”, in which she plays both her father and her blood-soaked 5-year-old son, goes a long way toward atonement for her without emoting the past. The father she shows us is a resolute, silent executive who came young and emigrated from Japan to Northern California with her mother, and considers her financial support for her sufficient proof of her love.
The difference between Aya and her father is, in part, cultural. After spending a good part of her childhood in the United States, she fits into it more comfortably – even though entrenched idiots like a character named White Guy (Peter Lettre) can hardly believe she doesn’t speak English with an accent. Speaks.
With sets and costumes by Jian Jung, and lighting by Janet Oei-suk Yoo, “The Noseblade” is a visually simple show: a vessel to capture ghosts and regrets, and to decide which mother-to-be. What does the father leave?
The Four Ayas – Dre Campbell, Haruna Lee, Saori Tsukada and Callie Y. Turner, with everyone — and some audience participation from — volunteers, the performance becomes a moving communal rite of passage that accommodates both love and hate and traces filmy kindness to a loopy generous dispatch.
But what hurts the most is the questions for a dead father that went unanswered, and what could have been understanding.
hemorrhage
Through October 10 at the Japan Society, Manhattan; 212-715-1258, japansociety.org. Walking Time: 1 hour 15 minutes.
